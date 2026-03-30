Mon. Mar 30th, 2026
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

Two U-Haul thieves arrested after causing a fatal crash during a south O.C. police pursuit

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 30, 2026

Just before 8 a.m. today, Orange County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul and the driver did not stop, according to San Clemente Police Services.

Deputies pursued a short time before the U-Haul collided with a vehicle near S. Ola Vista and Granada in San Clemente.

The driver and passenger of the U-Haul fled. The other vehicle had multiple passengers, one of whom is deceased, additional passengers transported to the hospital.

Deputies have sincelocated two suspects matching the description of the U-Haul driver and passenger.

The investigation is ongoing; Sheriff’s personnel will remain in the area. All the suspects are in custody.

Road Closures: The area of Ola Vista and Avenida Granada was closed. Please avoid the area. The OCSD appreciates your patience as the investigation continues.

Expected and Preliminary Charges

Based on the details provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the following charges are typical for these circumstances:

  • Vehicular Manslaughter / Murder: Because the pursuit resulted in a fatality, the driver could face vehicular manslaughter or potentially “Watson Murder” (second-degree murder) if they were driving with “implied malice” or under the influence.
  • Felony Evading Peace Officer Causing Death/Injury: A primary charge when a pursuit leads to a fatal collision.
  • Vehicle Theft / Possession of a Stolen Vehicle: Both suspects were in a U-Haul reported as stolen.
  • Hit and Run: Reports indicate both the driver and passenger fled the scene of the crash on foot before being captured.
  • Resisting Arrest: For fleeing from deputies after the collision. 

Incident Summary

  • Time & Location: The pursuit began just before 8 a.m. and ended at the intersection of South Ola Vista and Avenida Granada in San Clemente.
  • Victims: One passenger in the vehicle struck by the U-Haul was pronounced deceased; at least two other passengers were transported to local hospitals with injuries.
  • Current Status: Both the driver and the passenger of the U-Haul are in custody. Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are currently processing the scene and determining the full scope of charges. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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One thought on “Two U-Haul thieves arrested after causing a fatal crash during a south O.C. police pursuit”

  1. Those cowards need to face life in prison without the possibility of parole. They got another person killed over lacking the courage to take responsibility for their actions when they SHOULDN’T had been committing crimes in the first place. As for the victim involved in the fatal collision, RIP

    Reply

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