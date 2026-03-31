Tue. Mar 31st, 2026
Crime Drugs Guns Placentia

Several suspects were arrested on gun and narcotics charges in north Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 31, 2026

Last week police officers and detectives executed a search warrant based on information obtained in the course of an investigation, according to the Placentia Police Department.

Multiple illegal weapons and significant amounts of methamphetamines, fentanyl and other illegal narcotics were discovered inside the premises.

the Placentia Police Department’s K9 polic dog Zero was happy to help in the recovery of these dangerous items!

Several suspects were arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail.

Narcotics Charges and Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The discovery of “significant amounts” often leads to charges for possession with intent to sell rather than simple possession. 

  • Possession for Sale (HS 11351 & 11378): This is a straight felony.
    • Methamphetamine: Conviction can result in 16 months to 3 years in county jail and fines up to $10,000.
    • Fentanyl/Narcotics: Conviction typically carries 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison and fines up to $20,000.
  • Weight Enhancements (HS 11370.4): If the total weight exceeds certain thresholds, additional consecutive years are added to the base sentence:
    • Over 1 kg: +3 years.
    • Over 4 kg: +5 years.
    • Over 10 kg: +10 years. 

Weapon-Related Charges and Penalties

Possessing illegal weapons alongside narcotics significantly increases the severity of the case and limits eligibility for rehabilitation programs.

  • Armed with a Firearm while Possessing Drugs (HS 11370.1): It is a felony to possess substances like methamphetamine or fentanyl while armed with a loaded, operable firearm.
    • Sentence: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison.
    • Restrictions: Conviction under this code makes a suspect ineligible for drug diversion programs like Prop 36.
  • Possession of Generally Prohibited Weapons (PC 16590): This “wobbler” offense applies to specific illegal items (e.g., brass knuckles, short-barreled rifles). If charged as a felony, it carries up to 3 years in prison.
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm (PC 29800): If any of the suspects have prior felony convictions, they face an additional felony charge punishable by up to 3 years in state prison. 

Aggravating Factors and Recent Laws

  • Proposition 36 (2024): This recent measure increases penalties for fentanyl trafficking and imposes stricter sentences for drug dealing involving firearms.
  • Narcotic Addict in Possession: Under PC 29800, it is also a felony for a narcotic drug addict to knowingly possess any firearm.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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