102 traffic violations issued in massive multi‑agency coastal OC police crackdown

The Laguna Beach Police Department conducted its fifth multi‑agency traffic enforcement operation of 2026 on Saturday, September 12, targeting speeding, loud and modified exhaust systems, and electric bicycle/e‑motorcycle violations across coastal Orange County.

The operation stretched from San Clemente to Seal Beach and included partner agencies from Santa Ana PD and La Habra PD, funded through California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) grants.

Officers stopped 105 vehicles, resulting in 102 violations cited or warned. The enforcement effort continues LBPD’s strategy of addressing high‑risk driving behaviors and persistent quality‑of‑life complaints tied to noise, speeding, and unsafe e‑bike operation.

Key Enforcement Outcomes

18 citations for loud exhaust violations Loudest reading: 111 dBA , well above California’s 95 dBA limit for passenger vehicles and 80 dBA limit for motorcycles.

Loudest reading: , well above California’s 95 dBA limit for passenger vehicles and 80 dBA limit for motorcycles. 2 citations for emissions violations Referred to the State Referee , where drivers must complete compliance testing and repairs.

Referred to the , where drivers must complete compliance testing and repairs. 33 speeding citations Highest recorded speed: 95 MPH in a 50 zone on SR‑1 near El Morro School.

Highest recorded speed: on SR‑1 near El Morro School. 6 drivers cited for unlicensed or suspended license operation

1 vehicle impounded

1 arrest Charges included open container, DUI, and possession of a concealed firearm.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Speeding Violations

Base fines typically $238–$500+ , depending on speed and roadway.

, depending on speed and roadway. Speeds exceeding 25 MPH over the limit can trigger enhanced penalties and DMV points.

A 95 MPH violation may qualify as reckless driving under California Vehicle Code §23103, depending on circumstances.

Loud/Modified Exhaust Violations

Violations of CVC §27150–§27151 carry fines of $100–$250 , plus mandatory proof of correction.

carry fines of , plus mandatory proof of correction. Vehicles exceeding 95 dBA may be subject to repeat‑offender penalties and referee inspections.

Emissions Violations

State Referee referrals often result in repair costs, compliance testing fees, and potential registration holds until corrected.

Unlicensed or Suspended License Operation

Fines commonly $300–$1,000 , depending on prior history.

, depending on prior history. Vehicles may be impounded, adding significant cost.

DUI + Open Container + Concealed Firearm

DUI (CVC §23152) : Fines and assessments often exceed $2,000 Mandatory DUI classes Possible jail time License suspension

: Open Container (CVC §23222) : Typically $250+

: Concealed Firearm (PC §25400) : Misdemeanor or felony depending on circumstances Penalties range from up to 1 year in county jail to state prison for aggravated factors

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Impound Fees and Costs

The operation resulted in one vehicle impound, which typically includes:

Tow fee: $200–$350

$200–$350 Daily storage: $50–$100 per day

$50–$100 per day Administrative fee: $150–$300

$150–$300 Additional costs if the vehicle requires a compliance inspection or release authorization

Total impound costs often exceed $500–$900, and can surpass $1,200 if held multiple days.

Impact on Auto Insurance

Traffic violations—especially speeding, DUI, and equipment violations—can significantly affect insurance premiums:

Speeding: 20–40% premium increase!

20–40% premium increase! Modified/loud exhaust: Often treated as a “high‑risk behavior” indicator

Often treated as a “high‑risk behavior” indicator DUI: Premium increases of 50–150% Mandatory SR‑22 filing Possible policy cancellation

Unlicensed/suspended license operation: High‑risk classification and potential denial of coverage

Insurance carriers in California heavily weigh repeated violations within a 36‑month lookback period, meaning drivers cited in this operation may face elevated premiums for several years.

Orange County Violation Trends

Data from regional enforcement operations and OTS‑funded deployments show:

Speeding remains the most common citation in coastal corridors, accounting for 30–40% of violations in multi‑agency operations.

remains the most common citation in coastal corridors, accounting for of violations in multi‑agency operations. Loud exhaust violations have increased countywide due to aftermarket modifications and canyon‑area complaints; LBPD’s 18 citations align with similar operations in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

have increased countywide due to aftermarket modifications and canyon‑area complaints; LBPD’s 18 citations align with similar operations in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. E‑bike violations continue to rise, particularly involving underage riders, improper licensing, and operation on prohibited roadways.

continue to rise, particularly involving underage riders, improper licensing, and operation on prohibited roadways. DUI arrests during traffic saturation patrols remain consistent, with Orange County agencies reporting hundreds of DUI‑related collisions annually.

Community Safety Impact

Laguna Beach’s coastal and canyon roadways are high‑risk corridors where speeding, noise violations, and unsafe e‑bike operation frequently generate resident complaints. LBPD’s fifth operation of 2026 demonstrates a sustained enforcement strategy aimed at reducing collisions, curbing noise disturbances, and addressing dangerous riding behaviors.

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