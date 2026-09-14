Orange County opens $149K Drone Team Supervisor job as local colleges expand UAV drone training

OC Public Works has launched a major recruitment effort for a Drone Team Supervisor, a leadership role focused on aerial intelligence, infrastructure planning, vegetation mapping, and emergency response. The position pays $110,822.40 to $149,240.00 annually, making it one of the highest‑compensated government drone roles in Southern California. The application deadline is September 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Drone Career Paths in Government and Private Industry

The OC Public Works supervisor role sits at the top of the pay scale, but drone operators can pursue a wide range of roles:

Public‑sector UAV operator — Performs infrastructure inspections, flood modeling, vegetation mapping, and emergency‑response flights for agencies. Estimated Salary: $60,000–$95,000 depending on specialization and agency.

— Performs infrastructure inspections, flood modeling, vegetation mapping, and emergency‑response flights for agencies. depending on specialization and agency. Private‑sector drone pilot — Supports real estate imaging, construction progress mapping, utility inspections, and commercial photography. Estimated Salary: $45,000–$85,000 , with utility and construction pilots earning at the higher end.

— Supports real estate imaging, construction progress mapping, utility inspections, and commercial photography. , with utility and construction pilots earning at the higher end. GIS and photogrammetry technician — Converts drone imagery into 2D and 3D mapping products used by engineers, planners, and environmental teams. Estimated Salary: $70,000–$110,000 , with advanced 3D modeling roles exceeding six figures.

— Converts drone imagery into 2D and 3D mapping products used by engineers, planners, and environmental teams. , with advanced 3D modeling roles exceeding six figures. Search‑and‑rescue UAV specialist — Supports fire, police, and disaster operations with thermal imaging, missing‑person searches, and hazard assessment. Estimated Salary: $55,000–$95,000 , depending on agency and overtime.

— Supports fire, police, and disaster operations with thermal imaging, missing‑person searches, and hazard assessment. , depending on agency and overtime. Agricultural drone operator— Conducts crop analysis, irrigation mapping, pesticide application, and yield forecasting. Estimated Salary: $50,000–$90,000, with higher pay for operators trained in multispectral imaging.

Local Colleges Offering Drone Certification in Orange County

Orange County now has three public colleges offering structured UAV training, FAA Part 107 preparation, and industry‑aligned certificates.

Saddleback College

Program: Unmanned Aerial Systems Certificate

Unmanned Aerial Systems Certificate Length: About 1 year

About Cost: Approximately $1,200–$1,800

Approximately Focus: Flight labs, mapping, FAA Part 107 prep

Flight labs, mapping, FAA Part 107 prep Next step: Saddleback drone program

Orange Coast College

Program: UAS Operations Certificate

UAS Operations Certificate Length: 1–2 years depending on course load

depending on course load Cost: Roughly $1,500–$2,500

Roughly Focus: Aerial photography, surveying, mission planning

Aerial photography, surveying, mission planning Next step: Orange Coast College UAS

Fullerton College

Fullerton College has rapidly become one of the most comprehensive drone‑education hubs in the region.

Program: Uncrewed Aerial Systems Piloting Certificate of Achievement

Uncrewed Aerial Systems Piloting Certificate of Achievement Length: 10–11 units , typically 2 semesters (~ 1 year )

, typically (~ ) Cost: $460–$506 for California residents, plus materials

for California residents, plus materials Focus: FAA Part 107 prep, piloting, weather, safety

FAA Part 107 prep, piloting, weather, safety Additional pathways: Drone Maintenance & Repair Certificate, AS in Drone & Autonomous Systems, BS launching Fall 2026

Drone Maintenance & Repair Certificate, AS in Drone & Autonomous Systems, BS launching Fall 2026 Next step: Fullerton drone programs

These three colleges form a complete local pipeline for students seeking entry‑level or advanced UAV careers.

National Drone Job and Salary Trends

The U.S. drone industry continues to expand:

The UAV market is projected to exceed $63 billion by 2030 .

. More than 422,000 FAA‑certified commercial drone pilots are registered nationwide.

are registered nationwide. Median pay for drone operators ranges $55,000–$85,000 , with specialized roles exceeding $100,000 .

, with specialized roles exceeding . Government agencies, utilities, and construction firms are among the fastest‑growing employers.

Will AI Replace Drone Operators?

AI is transforming drone operations, but it is not eliminating human pilots.

AI can automate flight stabilization, obstacle avoidance, and basic mapping.

Human operators remain essential for mission planning, regulatory compliance, emergency response, and complex inspections.

FAA regulations still require licensed human oversight for nearly all commercial drone flights.

for nearly all commercial drone flights. The most vulnerable roles are low‑skill aerial photography gigs, not high‑skill GIS or infrastructure‑focused positions.

Community Impact

Orange County’s new Drone Team Supervisor opening underscores how UAV technology is becoming central to public infrastructure, emergency management, and environmental monitoring.

With Saddleback College, Orange Coast College, and Fullerton College all offering affordable drone certification programs, OC residents have multiple pathways into one of the fastest‑growing technical fields in the country.

National drone salaries continue to rise, specialized operators routinely earn six figures, and despite AI advancements, human‑led UAV operations remain critical—especially in government agencies like OC Public Works.

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