Mon. Sep 14th, 2026
Anaheim Charities Latinos Non-Profits Orange County Santa Ana

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins with new mentorship program for OC youth

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 14, 2026

Orangewood Foundation marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of Madrinas y Padrinos for Orangewood, a new Spanish‑speaking auxiliary group designed to connect underserved Latino young adults with culturally grounded mentorship.

The Sept. 10 launch event in Anaheim drew more than 100 attendees and raised $13,389.90 to support Orangewood’s programs for Transitional‑Aged Youth (TAY), ages 16–24.

Why This Matters in Orange County

More than 34% of Orange County residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Yet Latino young adults—especially those exiting foster care or experiencing housing insecurity—often lack stable support networks. Orangewood serves roughly 2,000 youth annually, many of whom face barriers in education, employment, and basic needs. Nationally, Latino youth experience higher rates of poverty, lower college completion rates, and disproportionate exposure to housing instability compared to their peers.

Madrinas y Padrinos aims to close those gaps by honoring the cultural tradition of godparents (“madrinas y padrinos”) who guide young people through major life milestones. The new group provides mentorship, community connection, and culturally relevant support as young adults transition into independence.

Event Highlights

  • More than 100 attendees celebrated the launch at The Grand Theater in Anaheim.
  • Guests enjoyed cultural meals, entertainment, volunteer opportunities, and prize giveaways.
  • The event raised $13,389.90 for Orangewood’s youth programs.
  • Keynote speaker Martha Trujillo, founder of Full Circle Orange County and a former Orangewood youth, shared her story as a former foster youth and survivor of human trafficking who now advocates for vulnerable young adults.
  • Prior to the launch, the group hosted a community BBQ at Orangewood’s Hope’s Corner apartments, drawing 20 young adults experiencing housing insecurity.

Leadership Voices

Orangewood CEO Chris Simonsen emphasized that the new auxiliary is more than a volunteer group—it is a community built on cultural connection and mentorship. Board member Sylvia Pizarroso, who spearheaded the effort, said the group was created to uplift Latino youth by sharing culture, guidance, and support.

Broader Context: Latino Youth in OC and the U.S.

  • In Orange County, Latino students make up more than 48% of public school enrollment, yet face persistent achievement gaps in reading and math.
  • Nationally, Latino young adults ages 18–24 have lower college enrollment rates (about 33%) compared to white peers (about 40%), according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
  • Latino youth are overrepresented in foster care nationwide and face higher risks of homelessness after aging out of the system.
  • Transitional‑Aged Youth in California experience homelessness at rates nearly three times higher than the general young adult population.

These disparities underscore the need for culturally grounded mentorship programs like Madrinas y Padrinos, which aim to strengthen community ties and improve long‑term outcomes for young adults.

Orangewood’s Mission

Orangewood Foundation is the leading provider of young adult services in Orange County, offering:

  • Basic needs assistance
  • Life‑skills training
  • Employment readiness
  • Education support
  • Housing programs for youth experiencing homelessness or exiting foster care

The new auxiliary group expands Orangewood’s reach into the Latino community and strengthens its ability to serve youth who lack family support.

How to Get Involved

Orangewood is actively recruiting community members to serve as madrinas and padrinos. Those interested in mentoring or volunteering can contact info@orangewoodfoundation.org.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Drones Education Jobs Orange County

Orange County opens $149K Drone Team Supervisor job as local colleges expand UAV drone training

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Automobiles Beaches Crime Laguna Beach Orange County Public Safety Seal Beach Traffic

102 traffic violations issued in massive multi‑agency coastal OC police crackdown

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Gangs Guns Santa Ana

Santa Ana Police seize multiple guns in ongoing crackdown on gang activity

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Anaheim Charities Latinos Non-Profits Orange County Santa Ana

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins with new mentorship program for OC youth

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Drones Education Jobs Orange County

Orange County opens $149K Drone Team Supervisor job as local colleges expand UAV drone training

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Automobiles Beaches Crime Laguna Beach Orange County Public Safety Seal Beach Traffic

102 traffic violations issued in massive multi‑agency coastal OC police crackdown

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Automobiles Crime Drugs Huntington Beach Public Safety

Routine traffic stops leads to major drug bust in coastal OC

Sep 14, 2026 Art Pedroza