National Hispanic Heritage Month begins with new mentorship program for OC youth

Orangewood Foundation marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of Madrinas y Padrinos for Orangewood, a new Spanish‑speaking auxiliary group designed to connect underserved Latino young adults with culturally grounded mentorship.

The Sept. 10 launch event in Anaheim drew more than 100 attendees and raised $13,389.90 to support Orangewood’s programs for Transitional‑Aged Youth (TAY), ages 16–24.

Why This Matters in Orange County

More than 34% of Orange County residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Yet Latino young adults—especially those exiting foster care or experiencing housing insecurity—often lack stable support networks. Orangewood serves roughly 2,000 youth annually, many of whom face barriers in education, employment, and basic needs. Nationally, Latino youth experience higher rates of poverty, lower college completion rates, and disproportionate exposure to housing instability compared to their peers.

Madrinas y Padrinos aims to close those gaps by honoring the cultural tradition of godparents (“madrinas y padrinos”) who guide young people through major life milestones. The new group provides mentorship, community connection, and culturally relevant support as young adults transition into independence.

Event Highlights

More than 100 attendees celebrated the launch at The Grand Theater in Anaheim.

celebrated the launch at The Grand Theater in Anaheim. Guests enjoyed cultural meals, entertainment, volunteer opportunities, and prize giveaways.

The event raised $13,389.90 for Orangewood’s youth programs.

for Orangewood’s youth programs. Keynote speaker Martha Trujillo , founder of Full Circle Orange County and a former Orangewood youth, shared her story as a former foster youth and survivor of human trafficking who now advocates for vulnerable young adults.

, founder of Full Circle Orange County and a former Orangewood youth, shared her story as a former foster youth and survivor of human trafficking who now advocates for vulnerable young adults. Prior to the launch, the group hosted a community BBQ at Orangewood’s Hope’s Corner apartments, drawing 20 young adults experiencing housing insecurity.

Leadership Voices

Orangewood CEO Chris Simonsen emphasized that the new auxiliary is more than a volunteer group—it is a community built on cultural connection and mentorship. Board member Sylvia Pizarroso, who spearheaded the effort, said the group was created to uplift Latino youth by sharing culture, guidance, and support.

Broader Context: Latino Youth in OC and the U.S.

In Orange County, Latino students make up more than 48% of public school enrollment , yet face persistent achievement gaps in reading and math.

, yet face persistent achievement gaps in reading and math. Nationally, Latino young adults ages 18–24 have lower college enrollment rates (about 33% ) compared to white peers (about 40% ), according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

) compared to white peers (about ), according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Latino youth are overrepresented in foster care nationwide and face higher risks of homelessness after aging out of the system.

Transitional‑Aged Youth in California experience homelessness at rates nearly three times higher than the general young adult population.

These disparities underscore the need for culturally grounded mentorship programs like Madrinas y Padrinos, which aim to strengthen community ties and improve long‑term outcomes for young adults.

Orangewood’s Mission

Orangewood Foundation is the leading provider of young adult services in Orange County, offering:

Basic needs assistance

Life‑skills training

Employment readiness

Education support

Housing programs for youth experiencing homelessness or exiting foster care

The new auxiliary group expands Orangewood’s reach into the Latino community and strengthens its ability to serve youth who lack family support.

How to Get Involved

Orangewood is actively recruiting community members to serve as madrinas and padrinos. Those interested in mentoring or volunteering can contact info@orangewoodfoundation.org.

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