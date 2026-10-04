Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Orange County confronts a persistent public safety crisis

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about intimate partner violence, supporting survivors, and educating communities about prevention.

The Fountain Valley Police Department recently joined agencies across the nation in recognizing the observance, highlighting the reality that nearly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience intimate partner violence during their lifetimes. Domestic violence leaves lasting physical, emotional, financial, and psychological scars on victims, families, and entire communities.

According to the California Department of Justice, Orange County recorded a domestic violence-related call rate of approximately 4.2 calls per 1,000 adults in 2023, underscoring that domestic violence remains a significant public safety issue throughout the county.

Domestic Violence Remains a Major Crime Issue in Orange County

Domestic violence incidents generate thousands of calls for service throughout Orange County every year. Data compiled by the Orange County Almanac includes city-by-city tracking of domestic violence calls reported to law enforcement agencies throughout the county, demonstrating that domestic violence affects every community regardless of income level, race, age, or neighborhood.

Based on population size and historical law enforcement activity, the Orange County cities that frequently report some of the highest numbers of domestic violence-related incidents and arrests include:

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Garden Grove

Fullerton

Huntington Beach

Orange

Larger cities generally generate more domestic violence investigations because of their larger populations, but domestic violence occurs in communities of all sizes throughout Orange County.

The Deadly Consequences of Domestic Violence

Domestic violence is not limited to misdemeanor battery cases or restraining order violations. In the most severe cases, abuse escalates into homicide.

The Orange County Domestic Violence Death Review Team, a multidisciplinary task force that reviewed domestic violence-related homicide and homicide-suicide cases identified by the Orange County Coroner from 2006 through 2017, found troubling patterns that continue to inform prevention efforts today. Key findings from the review included:

Domestic violence homicides often occurred after a history of prior abuse.

Approximately half of the fatal cases reviewed had prior involvement with family court systems.

Strangulation was identified as a major lethality indicator and was the leading cause of domestic violence fatalities after deaths involving weapons.

Threats involving firearms, escalating violence, stalking behavior, and coercive control frequently appeared before fatal incidents.

Domestic violence homicides have occurred throughout Orange County, including cases in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Orange, and numerous unincorporated communities investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

What Contributes to Domestic Violence?

Experts emphasize that drugs and alcohol do not cause domestic violence by themselves. Domestic violence is fundamentally about power and control. However, several factors are frequently associated with increased violence and can intensify abusive behavior:

Alcohol abuse

Methamphetamine use

Cocaine use

Opioid addiction

Untreated mental health disorders

Financial stress

Unemployment

Jealousy and possessiveness

Prior exposure to family violence

Access to firearms

Violations of restraining orders

Stalking behavior

Social isolation of victims

Substance abuse is often present in domestic violence cases because alcohol and drugs can lower inhibitions, impair judgment, and increase aggression. Law enforcement agencies and victim advocates consistently encourage individuals struggling with addiction to seek treatment before violence escalates.

Warning Signs of Domestic Violence

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, signs that someone may be experiencing domestic violence include:

Unexplained bruises or injuries

Sudden changes in behavior

Fear of a partner

Isolation from family and friends

Frequent absences from work

Constant monitoring by a partner

Excessive jealousy or controlling behavior

Harassing phone calls or messages

Anxiety regarding a partner’s reactions

The Sheriff’s Department notes that domestic violence can include physical abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, threats, intimidation, harassment, sexual abuse, economic control, destruction of property, and coercive behavior. [ocsheriff.gov]

Safety Tips for Domestic Violence Victims

If you are experiencing domestic violence:

Call 911 immediately if you are in danger.

Develop a safety plan before leaving an abusive relationship.

Keep important documents in a secure location.

Inform trusted friends or family members about the abuse.

Save threatening texts, emails, voicemails, and photographs of injuries.

Seek a domestic violence restraining order if appropriate.

Memorize important phone numbers.

Have an emergency bag ready with medications, identification, and necessities.

Contact a victim advocate for assistance.

Do not confront an abusive partner alone if you fear violence.

Orange County Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Website: https://www.thehotline.org

Phone: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Text: START to 88788

Human Options

24-Hour Hotline: (877) 854-3594

Website: https://www.humanoptions.org

Services: Emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, children’s services and safety planning. [ocsheriff.gov]

Laura’s House

24-Hour Hotline: (866) 498-1511

Website: https://www.laurashouse.org

Services: Emergency shelter, counseling, education and legal support. [ocsheriff.gov]

Interval House

24-Hour Hotline: (714) 891-8121 or (562) 594-4555

Website: https://www.intervalhouse.org

Services: Emergency shelter, crisis intervention and counseling. [ocsheriff.gov]

Radiant Futures

24-Hour Hotline: (877) 531-5522

Website: https://www.radiantfutures.org

Services: Domestic violence shelter, counseling and victim advocacy. [ocsheriff.gov]

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Victim Resources

Website: https://www.ocsheriff.gov

Domestic Violence Information and Referrals Available Through Victim Services. [ocsheriff.gov]

Orange County Family Justice Center Foundation

Website: https://www.ocfjcf.org

Phone: (714) 558-9266

Services: Legal assistance, counseling referrals, victim advocacy and family support services.

Everyone Can Help

Domestic Violence Awareness Month serves as a reminder that abuse often occurs behind closed doors and that victims may feel trapped, isolated, or afraid to seek help. Friends, family members, neighbors, employers, educators, and community organizations can play a critical role by recognizing warning signs, supporting survivors, and encouraging people to seek professional assistance.

As the Fountain Valley Police Department noted in its Domestic Violence Awareness Month message, education and awareness are powerful tools in preventing abuse. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day. No one should have to face abuse alone.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit https://www.thehotline.org.

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