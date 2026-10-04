Rabies positive bat found in Irvine neighborhood, health officials seek possible exposure victims

IRVINE, Calif. — Orange County health officials are warning residents after a bat discovered in an Irvine neighborhood tested positive for rabies, a deadly viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms begin.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the bat was found Sept. 28 between 18 Wedgewood and 28 Whispering Pine in Irvine, and anyone who may have touched the bat or witnessed contact with the animal is urged to immediately contact the agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division.

The positive rabies test is the latest reminder that bats remain the primary source of rabies exposures in California and throughout the United States. State surveillance data show Orange County has recorded 30 rabid bats so far in 2026, with bats accounting for all reported animal rabies cases in the county this year.

Authorities said pet owners whose animals may have encountered the bat should contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.

Bat Found in Irvine Tests Positive for Rabies

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that the bat was found at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 28. Because bat bites can be extremely small and difficult to detect, health officials are concerned that an exposure may have occurred even if no obvious bite marks are visible.

Officials are asking anyone who had physical contact with the bat, or who observed another person handling the bat, to call the Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180 to assess potential rabies exposure.

Residents can also contact OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848 regarding bats found in homes or to report animal bites.

What Is Rabies?

Rabies is one of the oldest known infectious diseases in human history. Historical records describing rabies-like illnesses date back more than 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia. The disease is caused by a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system of mammals.

The virus spreads primarily through the saliva of infected animals, most often through bites. Once clinical symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal in both humans and animals.

Modern vaccines and post-exposure treatments have dramatically reduced human deaths in developed countries, but rabies still kills tens of thousands of people worldwide every year, primarily in areas where vaccination programs are limited.

Which Animals Carry Rabies?

Rabies affects all mammals.

In the United States, the disease is most commonly found in:

Bats

Skunks

Raccoons

Foxes

Coyotes

Domestic animals can also become infected if they are not properly vaccinated, including:

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Livestock

In California, bats are the species most frequently identified with rabies. Orange County officials routinely investigate rabies-positive bats discovered in neighborhoods, parks, schools, and residential areas.

Health authorities note that most human rabies cases reported in the United States in recent decades have been linked to bats. Because bat teeth are so small, some victims may not realize they were bitten.

Orange County Cities Reporting Rabies Cases

Recent Orange County rabies investigations and public health alerts have involved cities including:

Irvine

Orange

Anaheim

Newport Beach

Mission Viejo

Public health officials stress that rabid wildlife can potentially be found anywhere in Orange County, especially where bats roost in trees, buildings, attics, bridges, and other structures.

Symptoms of Rabies

Early symptoms in humans may resemble the flu and can include:

Fever

Headache

Weakness

Fatigue

As the disease progresses, symptoms can become severe and may include:

Anxiety

Confusion

Hallucinations

Difficulty swallowing

Excessive salivation

Paralysis

Seizures

Once symptoms appear, survival is extremely rare.

What To Do If You Are Bitten by a Strange Animal

Health officials emphasize that immediate action can save lives.

If you are bitten, scratched, or believe you may have been exposed to saliva from a potentially rabid animal:

Immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water.

Flush the wound for several minutes.

Seek medical attention without delay.

Report the incident to local animal control authorities.

If possible, provide information about the animal involved.

Follow all recommendations from healthcare providers regarding rabies testing and post-exposure treatment.

Public health officials say rabies post-exposure prophylaxis is highly effective when administered promptly after an exposure.

How Residents Can Reduce Their Risk

The Orange County Health Care Agency and OC Animal Care recommend several precautions:

Avoid all contact with wild animals.

Keep dogs and cats current on rabies vaccinations.

Do not leave pet food outdoors where it may attract wildlife.

Avoid sleeping with unscreened windows or doors open.

Contact animal control if a bat is found inside a home or building.

Seal entry points that allow bats access to attics or living spaces.

Report all animal bites to OC Animal Care.

Rabies Remains Rare but Deadly

Although human rabies cases are uncommon in California, public health officials say every potential exposure should be taken seriously because of the disease’s extraordinarily high fatality rate.

The Irvine case serves as another reminder that residents should never handle bats or other wild animals and should seek immediate medical guidance whenever a possible exposure occurs.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the rabies-positive bat found between Wedgewood and Whispering Pine in Irvine is urged to contact the Orange County Health Care Agency at (714) 834-8180. Pet owners who believe their animals may have encountered the bat should contact their veterinarian immediately.

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