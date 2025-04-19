Sat. Apr 19th, 2025
Crime Irvine

Two suspects sought for stealing credit cards from vehicles and fraudulently using them at a Target in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 19, 2025
On March 30, two suspects burglarized two parked vehicles at Westpark Elementary, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Picture Courtesy of the Irvine Police Dept

The suspects left in the pictured cars with license plates belonging to other vehicles.

A male suspect is believed to be using one of the victim’s access cards at Target to make fraudulent purchases. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a camo cap in a picture from a Target surveillance video. His race is not determined but he appears to be white. He has a tattoo on his left hand that appears to be letters.

Please contact amena@cityofirvine.org if you can help the IPD to locate this man.

Please do not leave your wallet and other valuables in your parked vehicles!

Stealing a wallet from a car and using the credit cards fraudulently at a Target store in Irvine, CA can lead to multiple charges and severe penalties:

  1. Theft: Stealing the wallet itself can be charged as petty theft or grand theft, depending on the value of the wallet and its contents. Petty theft (value under $950) is a misdemeanor with penalties including up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Grand theft (value $950 or more) can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony, with penalties ranging from up to 1 year in county jail (misdemeanor) to 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison (felony).
  2. Credit Card Fraud: Using stolen credit cards fraudulently can be charged under California Penal Code § 484g. If the fraudulent purchases total less than $950, it is considered petty theft, with penalties including up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. If the total exceeds $950, it is considered grand theft, which can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony, with penalties ranging from up to 1 year in county jail (misdemeanor) to 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison (felony).

Additionally, there may be other consequences such as probation, community service, and restitution to the victims.

