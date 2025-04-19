A thief who stole an e-bike outside an O.C. gym was promptly arrested

An expensive e-bike was stolen from outside a gym while the owner was working out inside the facility, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

CMPD Community Policing Unit officers found the bike and the suspect after it was reported stolen.

The bike’s owner was thrilled and the theft suspect was taken into custody.

The e-bike was returned to its rightful owner.

The suspect likely got free room and board at the Orange County Jail.

The suspect was not identified by the CMPD but he appeared to be a young Hispanic. He was wearing gray nIke gym shorts and a blue Dodgers hoodie with white tennis shoes. By now he is wearing OC Jail attire.

In Costa Mesa, CA, stealing an expensive e-bike can lead to serious legal consequences. The penalties for theft generally depend on the value of the stolen property:

Petty Theft: If the value of the e-bike is less than $950, it is considered petty theft, which is a misdemeanor. Penalties can include up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Grand Theft: If the value of the e-bike is $950 or more, it is considered grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Misdemeanor penalties can include up to 1 year in county jail, while felony penalties can include 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

Additionally, there may be other consequences such as probation, community service, and restitution to the victim.

