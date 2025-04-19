Riverside deputies arrested a domestic violence and carjacking suspect who was returned to Costa Mesa

Fri. Apr 18th, 2025
Riverside deputies arrested a domestic violence and carjacking suspect and returned him to the Costa Mesa Police

On Sunday, while looking into a domestic violence and carjacking incident that had occurred a day prior, a police officer obtained an arrest warrant on the suspect and issued an interagency alert, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The vehicle was quickly located in Banning and with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, was detained.

The suspect attempted to flee but Riverside Sheriff’s deputies were quick to successfully deploy a grapple, the lasso-like yellow tether seen in the photo.

The suspect was safely taken into custody and Costa Mesa Police then returned the arrestee back to Costa Mesa and booked him into CMPD Jail on carjacking and domestic violence charges.

This is a great example of the teamwork and collaboration it takes to get a dangerous suspect in custody.

In Costa Mesa, CA, the penalties for domestic violence and carjacking are quite severe:

Domestic Violence

Domestic violence can be charged under various sections of the California Penal Code, such as Penal Code 273.5 (inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant) or Penal Code 243(e)(1) (domestic battery). Penalties can include:

  • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.
  • Felony: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $6,000.

Additional consequences may include mandatory counseling, restraining orders, and loss of child custody rights.

Carjacking

Carjacking is a felony under Penal Code 215. Penalties include:

  • Base Penalty: 3, 5, or 9 years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
  • Enhancements: Additional time if a weapon is used, if the crime is gang-related, or if the victim suffers great bodily injury.

These charges can lead to significant prison time and other long-term consequences.

Art Pedroza
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
