Three arrested at the Costa Mesa Police DUI and CDL Checkpoint last Friday night

A total of 293 drivers were contacted and yielded 11 field evaluations for impairment, 3 DUI arrests, 10 citations issued for driver’s license related violations, and 5 vehicles were impounded on Friday night, April 17, at the Costa Mesa Police Department’s DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on westbound Baker Street, east of Bear Street.

The CMPD thanks all those that drove through and were patient, a total of 591 vehicles passed through this checkpoint.

CMPD is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities on the road due to impairment. Help officers to keep the streets safe for everyone, don’t drive under the influence and obey all traffic laws.

The CMPD thanks the California Office of Traffic Safety for funding this checkpoint.

Drivers cited at the Costa Mesa Police Department checkpoint on April 17, 2026, face severe financial and legal penalties depending on their specific violation. A first-time DUI conviction in California now carries an average total cost of $13,500 to $20,000 once all fines, fees, and insurance hikes are factored in.

DUI Penalties

Those arrested for DUI face a combination of criminal and administrative consequences:

Fines and Fees: Base court fines typically range from $390 to $1,000 , but penalty assessments often increase the total court costs to between $1,800 and $3,600 .

Base court fines typically range from , but penalty assessments often increase the total court costs to between . License Suspension: A first-offense DUI usually triggers a 6-month court-ordered suspension and a 4-month administrative suspension from the DMV.

A first-offense DUI usually triggers a and a from the DMV. Jail and Probation: Offenders may face up to 6 months in county jail , though first-time offenders are often granted 3 years of informal probation instead.

Offenders may face up to , though first-time offenders are often granted instead. Mandatory Programs: Convicted drivers must complete a DUI education program (typically 3 to 9 months) and install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) in their vehicle for at least 6 months.

Insurance Impact

A DUI conviction is the most significant “high-risk” flag for insurers in California, leading to long-term financial strain:

Premium Hikes: Insurance rates typically increase by 50% to 148% . The average annual premium for a driver with a DUI in California is approximately $7,774 , compared to about $2,416 for those with clean records.

Insurance rates typically increase by . The average annual premium for a driver with a DUI in California is approximately , compared to about for those with clean records. SR-22 Requirement: Drivers must maintain an SR-22 certificate (proof of financial responsibility) for 3 years to reinstate or keep their license.

Drivers must maintain an (proof of financial responsibility) for to reinstate or keep their license. Duration: While a DUI stays on your DMV record for 10 years , its heaviest impact on insurance rates usually lasts for 3 to 7 years .

While a DUI stays on your DMV record for , its heaviest impact on insurance rates usually lasts for . Policy Actions: Insurers are legally required to remove “Good Driver” discounts and may choose to non-renew or cancel policies at the end of the term.

Licensing Violations and Impoundment

The 10 drivers cited for license violations and the 5 who had their vehicles impounded face distinct penalties:

Driving Without a Valid License (VC 12500): This “wobbler” offense can be an infraction (fine up to $250 ) or a misdemeanor (up to 6 months jail and a $1,000 fine ).

This “wobbler” offense can be an infraction (fine up to ) or a misdemeanor (up to and a ). Driving on a Suspended License (VC 14601): A much more serious misdemeanor that often includes mandatory minimum jail time (at least 5 days ) and fines up to $1,000 .

A much more serious misdemeanor that often includes mandatory minimum jail time (at least ) and fines up to . Vehicle Impoundment: Under California law, vehicles driven by unlicensed or suspended drivers can be impounded for up to 30 days. Owners are responsible for all towing and storage fees, which can exceed $1,000 over a full 30-day hold.

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