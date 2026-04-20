Two men killed in a Santa Ana shooting that may be gang related

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Santa Ana Police Communications received multiple reports of a shooting near W. Borchard Avenue and S. Shelton Street.

Police officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eusebio Villareal (49) of Santa Ana sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marlon Jaime Castillo (46) of Fullerton also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was transported by OCFA to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 43-year-old male from Los Angeles sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.

At this time, the motive for the shooting appears to be gang-related. Homicide Detectives are working to identify and locate additional witnesses who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Potential Homicide Penalties Faced by the Suspects

First-Degree Murder : If the killings are determined to be willful, deliberate, or premeditated, suspects face 25 years to life in state prison for each victim.

: If the killings are determined to be willful, deliberate, or premeditated, suspects face in state prison for each victim. Capital Murder : Because this case involves multiple victims and is suspected to be gang-related, it may be eligible for “special circumstances”. This can elevate the penalty to life without the possibility of parole .

: Because this case involves multiple victims and is suspected to be gang-related, it may be eligible for “special circumstances”. This can elevate the penalty to . Second-Degree Murder: If the killings were intentional but not premeditated, the base penalty is typically 15 years to life per victim. Kann California Law Group +2

Potential Attempted Murder Penalties

For the 43-year-old survivor from Los Angeles, suspects could face:

Attempted First-Degree Murder : Punishable by life with the possibility of parole .

: Punishable by . Attempted Second-Degree Murder: Punishable by 5, 7, or 9 years in state prison. goldsteinlawgroup.com +2

Mandatory Sentencing Enhancements

Gang Enhancement (PC 186.22) : If committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, this can add 10 years for a violent felony or increase the sentence to 15 years to life depending on the specific charges.

: If committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, this can add for a violent felony or increase the sentence to depending on the specific charges. Firearm Enhancement (PC 12022.53) : California’s “10-20-Life” law adds mandatory consecutive prison time for using a gun: 10 years for using a firearm. 20 years for intentionally discharging it. 25 years to life for causing great bodily injury or death.

: California’s “10-20-Life” law adds mandatory consecutive prison time for using a gun:

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