Deputies arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen car in coastal Orange County

Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a stolen vehicle call yesterday morning, according to Dana Point Police Services.

Thanks to the victim reporting it quickly, the deputies were able to respond right away.

With the help of the police Real Time Operations Center, investigative tools, and helpful neighbors, the deputies located both the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

Once the suspect realized that deputies were in the area, he attempted to flee on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. However the deputies quickly caught up to the suspect, and the situation was safely brought under control.

The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner, the suspect was taken into custody, and all of the victim’s belongings were recovered and subsequently returned.

This outcome is a strong example of how timely reporting and teamwork help keep our community safe.

Probable Charges and Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Vehicle Theft (CVC 10851 or PC 487(d)(1)) : Description : Stealing or driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Classification : Often charged as a “wobbler” in California, meaning it can be a misdemeanor or a felony. Felony Penalties : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Misdemeanor Penalties : Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

: Resisting Arrest (PC 148(a)(1)) : Description : Willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer in the discharge of their duty, which includes fleeing on foot. Classification : Misdemeanor. Penalties : Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

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Additional Factors

Property Recovery : While the victim’s belongings and vehicle were recovered, this does not typically negate the criminal charges, though it may be considered during sentencing.

: While the victim’s belongings and vehicle were recovered, this does not typically negate the criminal charges, though it may be considered during sentencing. Prior Convictions: Penalties for vehicle theft can be significantly increased (up to 4 years) if the suspect has prior auto-theft convictions under California Penal Code § 666.5.

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