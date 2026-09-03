Santa Ana modernizes zoning rules for first time since 1960s as OC cities shift strategies

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua has issued a detailed message announcing the city’s first comprehensive Zoning Code Update since the 1960s — a sweeping modernization effort meant to align land‑use rules with the city’s 2022 General Plan, strengthen local control, and support economic growth.

This move places Santa Ana in the middle of a broader regional trend, as major cities across Orange County are also rewriting land‑use rules to manage growth, housing mandates, and business pressures.

Santa Ana Moves to Modernize a 60‑Year‑Old Zoning Code

Santa Ana’s zoning rules were last fully updated in the 1960s — long before the city’s current population density, economic landscape, and state‑level housing mandates. According to the mayor, the outdated code leaves Santa Ana vulnerable to losing local control as California continues expanding state authority over housing, parking, and development standards.

The new Zoning Code Update aims to translate the 2022 General Plan into clear, predictable rules for property owners, developers, residents, and businesses. The mayor emphasizes that the update is not a tool for eminent domain, forced business closures, or automatic redevelopment. Instead, it sets standards for how land may be used over time.

Key Goals of Santa Ana’s Zoning Code Update

Economic Development Alignment — Modernizing regulations to attract investment, support local businesses, and streamline city processes so Santa Ana can compete with neighboring cities.

— Modernizing regulations to attract investment, support local businesses, and streamline city processes so Santa Ana can compete with neighboring cities. Focused Growth Areas — Directing new development to corridors like South Bristol, 17th & Grand, the OC Streetcar route, South Main, and the Dyer/55 area.

— Directing new development to corridors like South Bristol, 17th & Grand, the OC Streetcar route, South Main, and the Dyer/55 area. Neighborhood Protection — Preserving established residential areas from incompatible development.

— Preserving established residential areas from incompatible development. Employment Area Preservation — Safeguarding job‑producing zones from being converted into housing or non‑employment uses.

— Safeguarding job‑producing zones from being converted into housing or non‑employment uses. Environmental & Wellness Protections — Strengthening rules for residents living near legacy industrial sites.

The Planning Commission has already recommended approval, and the City Council may begin considering the update as early as October.

How Santa Ana’s Approach Compares to Other Major OC Cities

Santa Ana’s zoning overhaul mirrors a broader trend across Orange County, where cities are scrambling to balance housing mandates, economic pressures, and community preservation.

Anaheim

Anaheim is aggressively pursuing transit‑oriented development near ARTIC and the Platinum Triangle, but the biggest shift in the city’s long‑term land‑use strategy is the recent purchase of the Angels by Stan Kroenke.

Kroenke’s ownership instantly raises the stakes around Angel Stadium and the surrounding 150‑acre property, one of the most valuable redevelopment sites in Orange County. His track record with the Rams and SoFi Stadium shows a pattern of stadium‑anchored mega‑districts that combine entertainment, hospitality, retail, and high‑density housing.

If Kroenke makes a play for the stadium land — a move analysts widely expect — Anaheim could see a push toward a massive redevelopment zone that dwarfs typical zoning updates. This contrasts sharply with Santa Ana’s more neighborhood‑focused approach, which aims to modernize zoning without triggering displacement or mega‑projects.

For residents, Anaheim’s path means more density and traffic near the stadium. For businesses, it could unlock billions in investment and competition.

Orange

Orange is facing a severe structural deficit and is asking voters to approve a 1% sales‑tax increase this November. City officials warn that without new revenue, Orange could face service cuts and long‑term instability. This tax push directly intersects with zoning and development: Orange needs more revenue to maintain public safety, infrastructure, and planning capacity, and the sales‑tax measure is part of a broader effort to stabilize the city’s finances before pursuing major land‑use changes.

Compared to Santa Ana — which is modernizing zoning to attract investment and protect neighborhoods — Orange is trying to solve a fiscal crisis first. For residents, the tax increase means higher costs on everyday purchases. For businesses, it means higher operating expenses and potential competitive disadvantages against cities with lower tax rates.

Irvine

Irvine continues operating under one of the most rigid and master‑planned zoning frameworks in California, but several major shifts are underway that matter for regional comparison.

The biggest is the ongoing Great Park redevelopment, where the city is pushing ahead with new sports facilities, cultural venues, and mixed‑use districts. This is paired with long‑term planning around the Spectrum District, where Irvine is balancing job‑center growth with pressure to add more housing near transit and employment centers.

Irvine is also navigating the fallout from the Great Park Veterans Cemetery debate, which has repeatedly reshaped land‑use decisions and slowed certain development timelines. Meanwhile, the city is tightening rules around traffic mitigation, environmental review, and master‑developer obligations, which often makes Irvine’s process slower but more predictable than surrounding cities.

Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa is not pursuing a sales‑tax increase, but it is pushing a major business‑tax overhaul on the November ballot. The city wants to replace its outdated $200 business‑license cap with a tiered system that charges large companies up to $15,000 annually.

This move is designed to increase revenue without raising sales taxes, but it directly affects the city’s business climate. Costa Mesa’s zoning strategy already focuses on adaptive reuse and mixed‑use corridors along Harbor and Newport Boulevard; the business‑tax increase adds another layer of pressure on commercial operators.

Compared to Santa Ana’s zoning update — which aims to streamline processes and attract investment — Costa Mesa’s tax strategy risks pushing some businesses toward neighboring cities with lower costs. Residents may benefit from increased city revenue, but businesses will face higher annual fees and tighter margins.

Fullerton

Fullerton is asking voters to approve a 1% sales‑tax increase on the November ballot, joining Orange in a push for new revenue to stabilize long‑term finances. City officials say Fullerton faces chronic budget shortfalls, aging infrastructure, and rising public‑safety costs — issues that have intensified over the past decade. The tax measure is framed as essential to maintaining police, fire, and street‑repair services.

From a regional‑planning perspective, Fullerton’s fiscal situation directly affects its zoning and development strategy. The city has been trying to encourage mixed‑use growth around the Fullerton Transportation Center and downtown, but without new revenue, it struggles to fund the infrastructure and staffing needed to support higher‑density projects.

Compared to Santa Ana — which is modernizing zoning to attract investment and protect neighborhoods — Fullerton is trying to secure basic financial stability first. For residents, the tax increase means higher costs on everyday purchases. For businesses, it means higher operating expenses and potential competitive disadvantages against cities with lower tax rates, including Santa Ana if Santa Ana does not pursue a similar increase.

Impact on Santa Ana Residents

Neighborhood Stability — The update aims to shield long‑established neighborhoods from disruptive development, preserving community character.

— The update aims to shield long‑established neighborhoods from disruptive development, preserving community character. Environmental Health — Stronger protections near industrial zones may reduce pollution exposure and improve quality of life.

— Stronger protections near industrial zones may reduce pollution exposure and improve quality of life. Housing Predictability — Clearer rules help residents understand what types of projects may appear near their homes.

— Clearer rules help residents understand what types of projects may appear near their homes. Local Control — By modernizing its code, Santa Ana reduces the risk of state‑imposed zoning overrides.

Impact on Santa Ana Businesses

Simplified Processes — Updated regulations aim to reduce red tape and make it easier to open or expand businesses.

— Updated regulations aim to reduce red tape and make it easier to open or expand businesses. Competitive Positioning — Santa Ana wants to match or exceed the business‑friendly zoning frameworks of cities like Irvine and Anaheim.

— Santa Ana wants to match or exceed the business‑friendly zoning frameworks of cities like Irvine and Anaheim. Protection of Job Centers — Employment zones will be safeguarded from conversion to housing, ensuring long‑term business stability.

— Employment zones will be safeguarded from conversion to housing, ensuring long‑term business stability. Clear Development Standards — Predictability helps investors make informed decisions and reduces costly delays.

Regional Context: Why OC Cities Are Updating Zoning Now

Across Orange County, cities are reacting to:

State housing mandates (RHNA)

Rising construction costs

Business‑retention challenges

Environmental‑justice concerns

Transit‑oriented development pressures

Community resistance to high‑density projects

Santa Ana’s update is one of the most comprehensive in the county, while other cities are making corridor‑specific or project‑specific adjustments. Santa Ana is positioning itself as a regional leader in balancing growth with neighborhood protection.

Summary

Santa Ana’s new Zoning Code Update marks the city’s most significant land‑use overhaul in 60 years, aligning regulations with the 2022 General Plan and strengthening local control. The update focuses on economic development, neighborhood protection, environmental health, and targeted growth corridors. Compared to Anaheim, Orange, Irvine, Costa Mesa, and Fullerton, Santa Ana’s approach is broader and more community‑driven. Residents gain stability and environmental safeguards, while businesses benefit from clearer, more competitive development rules. As the City Council prepares to review the update, Santa Ana positions itself as a regional leader in thoughtful, balanced urban planning.

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