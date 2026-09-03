Police in coastal OC warn the public that interfering with officers can put you in jail too

The Seal Beach Police Department posted a direct PSA reminding visitors that causing disturbances at multiple businesses will not be ignored.

Officers emphasized that when people create problems across several establishments, businesses call, police respond, and arrests often follow.

The department also warned customers not to interfere with officers during an arrest, noting that recording is allowed but physically surrounding officers or impeding an investigation can lead to criminal charges.

Disturbance‑Related Arrests and Possible Charges

Seal Beach PD’s message reflects common misdemeanor charges seen across Orange County. Individuals who cause disturbances at multiple businesses may face:

Disturbing the Peace — Up to 90 days in jail.

— Up to 90 days in jail. Trespassing — Up to 6 months in jail.

— Up to 6 months in jail. Public Intoxication — Up to 6 months in jail.

— Up to 6 months in jail. Resisting or Delaying an Officer (PC 148) — Up to 1 year in jail.

— Up to 1 year in jail. Obstructing a Business (PC 602.1) — Up to 6 months in jail.

If the suspect threatens employees, damages property, or refuses repeated commands, additional misdemeanor or felony charges may apply.

Similar Crimes and Trends in Orange County

Disturbance calls have risen countywide, with police departments reporting steady increases in business‑related disorder incidents. Recent Orange County data shows:

Disturbance calls at retail and food establishments increased roughly 18% between 2025 and 2026.

Santa Ana, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Costa Mesa consistently report the highest volume of disturbance‑related arrests.

Common related offenses include trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Top Recent Arrest Examples in OC

Anaheim: A suspect arrested after causing disturbances at three restaurants in one afternoon; charged with trespassing and resisting.

A suspect arrested after causing disturbances at three restaurants in one afternoon; charged with trespassing and resisting. Huntington Beach: A man arrested for yelling at customers and refusing to leave a café; charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

A man arrested for yelling at customers and refusing to leave a café; charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction. Santa Ana: A woman arrested after disrupting multiple businesses on 17th Street; charged with public intoxication and resisting officers.

These cases mirror the Seal Beach PSA: multiple disturbances almost always result in arrest.

Interfering With an Arrest: Charges and Consequences

Seal Beach PD warned customers not to surround officers or impede an arrest. Recording is legal, yelling is protected speech, but physical interference is not. Individuals who interfere may face:

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer (PC 148) — Up to 1 year in jail.

— Up to 1 year in jail. Battery on a Peace Officer (PC 243) — Up to 3 years in county jail.

— Up to 3 years in county jail. Obstructing an Investigation — Up to 1 year in jail.

— Up to 1 year in jail. Interfering With an Arrest — Misdemeanor penalties up to 1 year.

Examples of Interference Cases in Orange County

Costa Mesa: A man tried to pull his friend away from officers during a shoplifting arrest; charged with resisting and battery on a peace officer.

A man tried to pull his friend away from officers during a shoplifting arrest; charged with resisting and battery on a peace officer. Santa Ana: Two individuals arrested for obstruction after physically blocking officers during a gang‑related arrest.

Two individuals arrested for obstruction after physically blocking officers during a gang‑related arrest. Huntington Beach: A bystander grabbed an officer’s vest during a pier‑area arrest and was charged with PC 148 and PC 243.

These examples show how quickly interference escalates into criminal liability.

Tips for Staying Safe When Police Are Arresting Someone Near You

Seal Beach PD advised customers to avoid interfering and allow officers to complete the arrest. Safe, practical steps include:

Stay Back — Maintain distance so officers can work safely.

— Maintain distance so officers can work safely. Record From Afar — Recording is legal, but only from a non‑interfering position.

— Recording is legal, but only from a non‑interfering position. Avoid Surrounding Officers — Crowding increases risk and can lead to obstruction charges.

— Crowding increases risk and can lead to obstruction charges. Do Not Ask Questions Mid‑Arrest — Officers cannot pause an arrest to explain what’s happening.

— Officers cannot pause an arrest to explain what’s happening. Wait Until Officers Are Done — After the scene is secure, you may ask questions.

— After the scene is secure, you may ask questions. Leave the Area if Directed — Failure to comply can result in additional charges.

These steps protect both the public and officers while ensuring the arrest proceeds safely.

A Lighthearted Note From Seal Beach PD

The department ended its PSA with humor, noting that the page moderator loves Jersey Mike’s Subs—specifically the #9 on Rosemary Parm, no juice, herbs, and sun‑dried tomato. Even serious public‑safety messages can include personality.

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