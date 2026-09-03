Thu. Sep 3rd, 2026
Alcohol Automobiles Crime Drugs La Habra Public Safety

DUI Checkpoint nets one arrest, five license violations in north Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 3, 2026

A DUI checkpoint in La Habra on August 29, 2026, resulted in one DUI arrest and five citations for suspended or revoked driver’s licenses after officers screened 1,472 motorists along the 1600 block of W. Lambert Rd. near Beach Blvd.

The operation ran from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and was placed in a high‑risk corridor identified through impaired‑driving crash data.

Charges and Penalties Drivers Now Face

The driver arrested for DUI is likely to face:

  • DUI charges — typically includes VC 23152(a) and/or VC 23152(b), carrying fines, mandatory classes, probation, and possible jail time.
  • Vehicle impound fees — a DUI arrest usually triggers a 30‑day impound, costing $350–$500 in tow fees plus $40–$60 per day in storage.
  • License suspension — first‑time offenders often face a 4‑month administrative suspension.

The five drivers cited for suspended or revoked licenses likely face:

  • VC 14601 (knowingly driving on a suspended license)
  • VC 14601.1 (general suspension)
  • VC 14601.2 (DUI‑related suspension, mandatory jail)
  • Impound fees similar to DUI cases, depending on circumstances.

Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI conviction in Orange County typically increases premiums by 40% to 120%, and many insurers will refuse renewal altogether. Drivers with suspended‑license violations also face steep surcharges and may be forced into high‑risk SR‑22 coverage for three years.

DUI Checkpoint Trends in Orange County

Orange County agencies collectively conduct dozens of checkpoints each year. Recent countywide data shows:

  • Checkpoint arrest rates average 1–3 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers screened.
  • Over 9,000 DUI arrests annually across the county.
  • More than 30% of fatal crashes involve an impaired driver, according to CHP and OTS reports.

Top Fatal DUI Crashes in Orange County (Past Five Years)

  • 2022 — Anaheim, Ball Rd.: Two killed after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light at high speed.
  • 2023 — Irvine, I‑405: Wrong‑way DUI driver caused a multi‑vehicle collision, killing three.
  • 2024 — Santa Ana, Bristol St.: Pedestrian struck and killed by an impaired driver.
  • 2025 — Huntington Beach, PCH: Motorcycle rider killed by a driver under the influence of both alcohol and cannabis.
  • 2026 — Orange, Chapman Ave.: Teen driver arrested after a high‑speed DUI crash that killed a passenger.

Top CVC Violations Drivers Get Hit With During Traffic Stops

  • VC 22350 — unsafe speed
  • VC 26708 — illegal window tint
  • VC 5200 — missing front plate
  • VC 23123 — handheld phone use
  • VC 4000(a) — expired registration
  • VC 27315 — seatbelt violations

How Drivers Can Stay Out of Trouble

  • Use rideshare services when drinking.
  • Keep registration, insurance, and license status current.
  • Avoid tinted windows beyond legal limits.
  • Never drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis, or impairing medications.
  • If stopped, remain calm, keep hands visible, and follow instructions.
  • Plan ahead for weekends and holidays when checkpoints are most commo

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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