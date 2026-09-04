Santa Ana’s Card Game Coliseum hit by overnight break‑in, community rallies to help

Card Game Coliseum — a long‑standing trading‑card shop in Santa Ana that nearly closed during the pandemic — is recovering from an overnight break‑in that left the store with stolen inventory, missing personal items, and costly damage.

The owners released a video asking the community for support to help them rebuild and strengthen security after the burglary.

The owner stated on their GoFundMe page, “Sadly, we were broken into and a lot of personal stuff and inventory was stolen in the middle of the night. We won’t let this slow us down and make us change anything other than beefing up security. But we hope that with your support we can recoup our losses and also tighten up the store. The amount we are asking for is to recover the losses as well as increase security and the rest will be reinvested into quality of life improvement at the store (example. AC, TV, Flooring, etc.)”

Santa Ana Burglary Trends and Why These Crimes Persist

Santa Ana continues to struggle with commercial burglaries, even as overall property crime has improved. According to recent crime‑reporting data from the Santa Ana Police Department and countywide NIBRS submissions, the city recorded 709 burglaries in 2024, a 38% decrease from the previous year. Despite the drop, commercial locations remain heavily targeted.

Across Orange County, law‑enforcement data shows:

5,888 burglaries reported countywide in 2025

reported countywide in 2025 3,799 of those were commercial burglaries , representing 64.5% of all cases

were , representing of all cases More than half occurred during nighttime hours

occurred during nighttime hours Specialty retailers — including card shops, collectible stores, and gaming lounges — were among the most frequently targeted small businesses

California’s statewide numbers reinforce the trend, with over 109,000 burglaries reported in 2025 and more than 60% involving businesses rather than homes.

Trading‑card shops are particularly vulnerable because they carry high‑value items that are small, portable, and easy to resell. Inventory is often displayed near entry points, making smash‑and‑grab burglaries fast and profitable for offenders.

What Happened at Card Game Coliseum

The break‑in occurred overnight, with burglars forcing entry and stealing both store inventory and personal belongings belonging to staff. Damage to display cases, shelving, and entry points has left the store facing unexpected repair costs.

The owners’ video shows the emotional toll of the incident and highlights how close the shop came to closing during COVID — making this setback especially painful.

The store is seeking community support to help cover:

Replacement of stolen merchandise

Repairs to damaged doors, windows, and fixtures

Upgrades to alarm systems and surveillance equipment

Lost revenue during cleanup and restoration

Card Game Coliseum has long served as a gathering place for Santa Ana’s gaming community, hosting tournaments, trade nights, and youth events. The break‑in threatens not just a business, but a local cultural hub.

Why Trading‑Card Shops Are Targeted

High‑value inventory that can be carried out quickly

Items with strong resale markets, including graded cards

Display cases near entrances

Limited overnight staffing

Cash drawers, tablets, and personal items left behind after closing

These factors make collectible shops appealing targets for burglars who aim to get in and out within minutes.

What Stores Should Do to Prevent Break‑Ins

Santa Ana retailers — especially collectible and specialty shops — can reduce risk by strengthening layered security. These measures link to deeper guidance if you want to expand this into a full security‑best‑practices article.

High‑resolution security cameras placed at entrances, exits, and display cases

placed at entrances, exits, and display cases Reinforced doors and window security film to slow forced entry

to slow forced entry Alarm systems with immediate police notification for faster response times

for faster response times Back‑room safes and nightly inventory lock‑ups for high‑value items

for high‑value items Employee training on closing procedures and identifying vulnerabilities

on closing procedures and identifying vulnerabilities Community and SAPD partnerships to share information on repeat offenders

These steps don’t eliminate risk, but they significantly reduce the likelihood and impact of a break‑in.

The Community Response

The shop’s video appeal has already begun circulating among local collectors, gamers, and Santa Ana residents. Many are sharing the message, donating, and offering support to help the store recover. For a business that survived the pandemic only through community loyalty, this moment underscores how important Card Game Coliseum is to the local gaming scene.

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