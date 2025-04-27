Man gets 75 years to life in prison for deplorable crimes against two young O.C. girls

Edward Alexander Plass, a 55-year-old man, finally paid the price for his crimes when he was sentenced on Friday to 75 years to life in prison for m*lesting two girls in Garden Grove.

Plass was convicted on Nov. 1 with felony charges including four counts of oral c*pulation or s*xual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger and two counts of l*wd or l*scivious acts on a minor younger than 14.

The trial took place at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Plass was convicted of m*lesting one girl when she was 5 to 7 years old and the other when she was 6 to 9 years old, according to police testimony at his preliminary hearing.

Plass would give the girls pills he called “medicine,” that were actually sleeping pills, according to the police.

Plass, whose city of residence is not known, was given credit for 1,257 days behind bars. It is a mystery why the prosecutors did not reveal his city of residence.

The average life expectancy for a 55-year-old man in the United States is approximately 24 more years, making it around 79 years. However, incarceration can significantly reduce life expectancy. Research suggests that each year spent in prison can take about two years off an individual’s life expectancy. This means that a 55-year-old man sentenced to life in prison may have a considerably shorter lifespan than the average.

Being molested can have profound and lasting impacts on young people’s lives. The extent of these effects can vary widely depending on several factors, including the individual’s personal circumstances, the support they receive, and their resilience.

Some common impacts include:

Emotional and psychological trauma : Victims may experience anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental health issues.

: Victims may experience anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental health issues. Trust issues : It can be challenging for survivors to trust others, which can affect their relationships.

: It can be challenging for survivors to trust others, which can affect their relationships. Self-esteem and self-worth : Many survivors struggle with feelings of shame and guilt, which can impact their self-esteem.

: Many survivors struggle with feelings of shame and guilt, which can impact their self-esteem. Behavioral changes: Some may engage in risky behaviors or have difficulties in school or work.

It’s crucial for survivors to seek professional help and support from trusted individuals. Therapy and counseling can be incredibly beneficial in helping them heal and rebuild their lives.

