Five drivers were cited for driving without a license at a checkpoint in North O.C. last night

Last night, the Fullerton Police Deparment conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint in the area of Harbor Blvd and Orangethorpe Ave.

1,076 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and 530 drivers were checked. Five citations were issued for driving without a valid license. No one was arrested on DUI chrages.

The deterrent effect of High Visibility Enforcement using DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-impaired crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

The Fullerton Police Department is committed to taking impaired drivers off the road. Driving under the influence is not only dangerous but also has significant consequences, some of which could be life-changing.

Officers were looking for signs of impairment while checking for proper licensing and provided educational materials on the dangers of driving drunk/high, supplied by @maddcalifornia.

Checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for this program.

In Fullerton, CA, if you’re cited for driving without a license at a checkpoint, the penalties can vary based on the specifics of your situation.

Under California Vehicle Code § 12500, driving without a valid license can be charged as either a misdemeanor or an infraction:

Misdemeanor: This can result in up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Infraction: This is less severe, typically resulting in a fine of up to $250.

Additionally, if you have a valid license but simply did not have it with you, you might be able to avoid further penalties by presenting your valid license in court .

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.