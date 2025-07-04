O.C. gang suspect arrested for March shooting that injured two

On March 16, 2025, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Huntington Beach police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Mandrell Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau identified the shooter as Sergio Mario Guevara, 38, of Huntington Beach. Evidence indicates the shooting was gang-related.

On July 3, 2025, HBPD detectives arrested Guevara without incident near Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue.

In connection with the investigation, a search warrant was also executed that same day by the HBPD SWAT team at a residence in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue.

Guevara was booked into the Huntington Beach City Jail for Attempted Murder.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Isai Rodriguez at (714) 536-5970. To remain anonymous, contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time.

Based on current California law as of 2025, here’s a summary of the penalties the suspect, Sergio Mario Guevara, could face for attempted murder with a gang enhancement:

1. Attempted Murder (California Penal Code 664/187)

Second-degree attempted murder (if not premeditated):

➤ 5, 7, or 9 years in state prison.

(if not premeditated): ➤ in state prison. First-degree attempted murder (if willful, deliberate, and premeditated):

➤ Life in prison with the possibility of parole.

2. Gang Enhancement (Penal Code 186.22)

If the crime was committed:

For the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang,

➤ An additional 10 years can be added for violent felonies like attempted murder.

In some cases, if the underlying felony is punishable by life, the enhancement can require the person to serve at least 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.

3. Other Possible Enhancements

Depending on the facts of the case (e.g., use of a firearm, causing great bodily injury), additional time could be added:

Using a gun : +10 years

: +10 years Firing a gun : +20 years

: +20 years Causing serious injury with a gun: +25 years to life

Summary

If convicted, Guevara could face:

Life in prison with parole eligibility delayed by gang enhancements , or

, or A fixed term of 5–9 years plus 10 or more years for gang involvement, depending on how the charges are filed and proven.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.