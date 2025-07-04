Woman arrested for hit and run that killed a grandfather in Irvine

Irvine Police Traffic Detectives arrested a driver, on Thursday, July 3, suspected of being involved in a fatal hit and run on May 9, 2024.

After the original IPD news release and social media posts, detectives received tips that helped them locate the involved Honda Civic parked on a residential street in Great Park on May 15, 2024.

Inside the vehicle, identification documents belonging to Francis Guadalupe Tercero-Benavides, 24, of Anaheim, were found.

Since then, Detectives worked tirelessly to locate Tercero-Benavides, who frequently moved. Yesterday morning, she was arrested in the 1600 block of Anaheim Boulevard in Anaheim. She was booked at Orange County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges.

The Irvine Police Department thanks those who provided critical tips that helped lead to the arrest of Tercero-Benavides.

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE: 5/14/24

On May 9, 2024, at 4:32 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to reports of a single-vehicle, roll-over traffic collision near Culver Drive and Trabuco Road.

The initial investigation determined the victim was driving his 2004 Toyota Corolla northbound on Culver Drive towards Trabuco Road. When his vehicle entered the intersection, a driver in a Honda Civic made a right turn against a red light from Trabuco Road onto northbound Culver Drive. The turning movement forced the driver of the Toyota to swerve, causing him to lose control. The Toyota collided with the center median of Culver Drive, a tree, and a light pole before coming to rest on the roof. The driver of the Honda failed to stop after the collision and drove northbound on Culver Drive.

OCFA rescued the Toyota driver from the vehicle, and he was transported to the hospital in grave condition. Unfortunately, last night, he died from his injuries. He has been identified as Allen Yangkaou Lee, 67, of Irvine. He was a beloved grandfather.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a silver or beige, 2008 to 2011 Honda Civic or Civic Hybrid. The car has unique racing-style decals on the lower doors. There appears to be red material on the door handles of the vehicle. You can view the video here.

