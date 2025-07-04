9 arrested in Costa Mesa for drug offenses, public peeing and illegal camping

Last Friday, the Costa Mesa Police Bike Detail, which includes three patrol officers, Community Policing officers, and Park Rangers, rode 30 miles to proactively address quality of life issues and crimes.
They focused on retail centers, city parks, and residential neighborhoods.
This operation resulted in 9 arrests including for possession of drug paraphernalia, excretory function in public, unlawful camping, and obstruction of a sidewalk.
Several individuals were offered resources through the Costa Mesa Outreach Program.
It makes one wonder why such transients are not arrested more often in the Orange County seat, Santa Ana.
Here’s a summary of the penalties for the crimes mentioned above in the Costa Mesa Police Department’s recent operation:
1. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor under California law
- Up to 6 months in jail
- Fine up to $1,000
- May be eligible for drug diversion programs instead of jail
2. Public Urination (Excretory Function in Public)
- Misdemeanor under Costa Mesa Municipal Code
- Requires court appearance
- Penalties may include fines, community service, or jail time
3. Unlawful Camping
- Typically a local ordinance violation
- Can be an infraction or misdemeanor
- Penalties include fines or citations
- Often accompanied by offers of shelter or services
4. Obstruction of a Sidewalk
- Misdemeanor under local or state law
- Penalties include fines, community service, or possible jail time for repeat offenses