9 arrested in Costa Mesa for drug offenses, public peeing and illegal camping

Last Friday, the Costa Mesa Police Bike Detail, which includes three patrol officers, Community Policing officers, and Park Rangers, rode 30 miles to proactively address quality of life issues and crimes.

They focused on retail centers, city parks, and residential neighborhoods.

Busted for illegal camping in Costa Mesa

This operation resulted in 9 arrests including for possession of drug paraphernalia, excretory function in public, unlawful camping, and obstruction of a sidewalk.

Several individuals were offered resources through the Costa Mesa Outreach Program.

It makes one wonder why such transients are not arrested more often in the Orange County seat, Santa Ana.

Here’s a summary of the penalties for the crimes mentioned above in the Costa Mesa Police Department’s recent operation:

1. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor under California law

Up to 6 months in jail

Fine up to $1,000

May be eligible for drug diversion programs instead of jail

2. Public Urination (Excretory Function in Public)

Misdemeanor under Costa Mesa Municipal Code

Requires court appearance

Penalties may include fines, community service, or jail time

3. Unlawful Camping

Typically a local ordinance violation

Can be an infraction or misdemeanor

Penalties include fines or citations

Often accompanied by offers of shelter or services

4. Obstruction of a Sidewalk

Misdemeanor under local or state law

Penalties include fines, community service, or possible jail time for repeat offenses

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.