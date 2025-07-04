Fri. Jul 4th, 2025
Costa Mesa Crime Drugs homeless

9 arrested in Costa Mesa for drug offenses, public peeing and illegal camping

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 4, 2025
9 arrested in Costa Mesa for drug offenses, public peeing and illegal camping

Last Friday, the Costa Mesa Police Bike Detail, which includes three patrol officers, Community Policing officers, and Park Rangers, rode 30 miles to proactively address quality of life issues and crimes.

They focused on retail centers, city parks, and residential neighborhoods.

Busted for illegal camping in Costa Mesa

This operation resulted in 9 arrests including for possession of drug paraphernalia, excretory function in public, unlawful camping, and obstruction of a sidewalk.

Several individuals were offered resources through the Costa Mesa Outreach Program.

It makes one wonder why such transients are not arrested more often in the Orange County seat, Santa Ana.

Here’s a summary of the penalties for the crimes mentioned above in the Costa Mesa Police Department’s recent operation:

1. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Misdemeanor under California law
  • Up to 6 months in jail
  • Fine up to $1,000
  • May be eligible for drug diversion programs instead of jail

2. Public Urination (Excretory Function in Public)

  • Misdemeanor under Costa Mesa Municipal Code
  • Requires court appearance
  • Penalties may include fines, community service, or jail time

3. Unlawful Camping

  • Typically a local ordinance violation
  • Can be an infraction or misdemeanor
  • Penalties include fines or citations
  • Often accompanied by offers of shelter or services

4. Obstruction of a Sidewalk

  • Misdemeanor under local or state law
  • Penalties include fines, community service, or possible jail time for repeat offenses
author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

California Crime Gangs OCDA Orange County Santa Ana

OCDA forced to dissolve 13 O.C. gang injunctions by the State of California

Jul 3, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Hate OCDA Orange County

O.C. skinhead with Nazi tattoos convicted of hate crime for threatening a pregnant black woman

Jul 3, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Gangs OCDA Santa Ana

Third-striker and convicted rapist gets 100 years to life for attempted Santa Ana homicide

Jul 3, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Costa Mesa Crime Drugs homeless

9 arrested in Costa Mesa for drug offenses, public peeing and illegal camping

Jul 4, 2025 Art Pedroza
California Crime Gangs OCDA Orange County Santa Ana

OCDA forced to dissolve 13 O.C. gang injunctions by the State of California

Jul 3, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Hate OCDA Orange County

O.C. skinhead with Nazi tattoos convicted of hate crime for threatening a pregnant black woman

Jul 3, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Gangs OCDA Santa Ana

Third-striker and convicted rapist gets 100 years to life for attempted Santa Ana homicide

Jul 3, 2025 Art Pedroza