Two Santa Ana men arrested for a storage unit burglary in Irvine

Last Friday, police officers investigated a burglary of a storage unit on Red Hill Ave., according to the Irvine Police Department.

Detectives identified two suspects and took them into custody yesterday on multiple charges, including burglary and receiving stolen property.

Fernando Santeros, 41, of Santa Ana, was arrested in the area of Halladay St. and Pine St. in Santa Ana.

Alberto Garcia Moran, 34, of Santa Ana, was arrested on the 17600 block of Armstrong Ave. in Irvine.

When using a storage service, try the following tips to secure your items:

Place your valuables in unmarked boxes to avoid attracting attention while transporting them.

Take photos of your items and have an inventory list of what is in your unit.

Be discreet while loading and unloading your items. Don’t leave your unit open for longer than is needed.

Check on your items regularly. Units that look neglected may be targeted.

Use a quality disc lock.

Based on California’s updated 2025 laws, here’s a plain-language summary of the penalties Fernando Santeros and Alberto Garcia Moran could face for burglary and receiving stolen property:

1. Burglary (Penal Code § 459)

Definition : Entering a building or structure with the intent to commit theft or another felony.

: Entering a building or structure with the intent to commit theft or another felony. Penalties : Second-degree burglary (non-residential, like a storage unit):

➤ Up to 3 years in county jail or probation with conditions . First-degree burglary (residential):

➤ 2 to 6 years in state prison (not likely in this case unless the storage unit was part of a residence).

:

2. Receiving Stolen Property (Penal Code § 496 / § 496.6)

Definition : Knowingly buying, receiving, or possessing stolen goods.

: Knowingly buying, receiving, or possessing stolen goods. Penalties (as of 2025): If the value of the stolen items is over $950 : ➤ Felony charge with 16 months to 3 years in prison . If the value is under $950 : ➤ Misdemeanor with up to 1 year in jail .

(as of 2025):

3. New 2025 Enhancements

Aggregation Rule : If multiple thefts or stolen items add up to over $950 within 90 days, it can be charged as a felony .

: If multiple thefts or stolen items add up to over $950 within 90 days, it can be charged as a . Intent to Resell: If they intended to sell the stolen property, it’s a felony even without proof they knew it was stolen.

Summary

If convicted, each suspect could face:

Up to 3 years for burglary , and

, and Up to 3 more years for receiving stolen property,

especially if the items were valued over $950 or intended for resale.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.