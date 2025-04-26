An O.C. man was fatally shot at an apartment and a person of interest was detained

Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment on La Glorietta around 7:30 p.m., according to Mission Viejo Police Services.
Upon arrival, the deputies located a male adult suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was provided medical attention and transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Authority, where he was pronounced deceased.
A person of interest was detained at the scene.
If you have any information to assist investigators, call Mission Viejo Police Services Dispatch at 949-770-6011. More info to follow.
In California, the penalties for fatally shooting someone depend on the circumstances and intent behind the act. Here are the main categories:
First-Degree Murder:
- Premeditated intent to kill or occurs during certain felonies like robbery or arson.
- Penalties: 25 years to life in prison, life without parole, or even the death penalty in special circumstances.
Second-Degree Murder:
- Malice aforethought without premeditation, such as reckless disregard for human life.
- Penalties: Typically range from 15 years to life in prison.
Manslaughter:
- Voluntary Manslaughter: Killing in the heat of passion.
- Involuntary Manslaughter: Unintentional killing due to reckless behavior.
- Penalties: Vary but can include several years in prison.
Factors like prior criminal history, use of a firearm, and whether the victim was a peace officer can influence the specific sentence.