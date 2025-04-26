Sat. Apr 26th, 2025
An O.C. man was fatally shot at an apartment and a person of interest was detained

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 26, 2025
OC Sheriff News Release

Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment on La Glorietta around 7:30 p.m., according to Mission Viejo Police Services.

Upon arrival, the deputies located a male adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was provided medical attention and transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Authority, where he was pronounced deceased.

A person of interest was detained at the scene.

If you have any information to assist investigators, call Mission Viejo Police Services Dispatch at 949-770-6011. More info to follow.

In California, the penalties for fatally shooting someone depend on the circumstances and intent behind the act. Here are the main categories:

First-Degree Murder:

  • Premeditated intent to kill or occurs during certain felonies like robbery or arson.
  • Penalties: 25 years to life in prison, life without parole, or even the death penalty in special circumstances.

Second-Degree Murder:

  • Malice aforethought without premeditation, such as reckless disregard for human life.
  • Penalties: Typically range from 15 years to life in prison.

Manslaughter:

  • Voluntary Manslaughter: Killing in the heat of passion.
  • Involuntary Manslaughter: Unintentional killing due to reckless behavior.
  • Penalties: Vary but can include several years in prison.

Factors like prior criminal history, use of a firearm, and whether the victim was a peace officer can influence the specific sentence.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

