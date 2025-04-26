Sat. Apr 26th, 2025
Three commercial burglary suspects ran but could not outrun SAPD police officers

By Art Pedroza

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, police officers responded to a commercial burglary in progress at the 200 block of W. 1st St., according to the SAPD.

As the officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, two individuals exited the suspect vehicle and ran to a parked vehicle, leading to two simultaneous pursuits.

The suspects utterly failed to get away as both pursuits safely concluded with the arrest of two juveniles and one adult.

All three suspects were linked to two commercial burglaries.

The officers recovered stolen merchandise valued at over $10,000.

Thanks to quick coordination and solid teamwork, these suspects ran but they couldn’t hide. The SASPD remains committed to keeping our streets safe and protect our local businesses.

In Santa Ana, CA, the penalties for commercial burglary and fleeing from police can vary significantly based on whether the offenders are juveniles or adults.

Juveniles:

Juveniles are typically tried in juvenile court, where the focus is more on rehabilitation than punishment. Possible penalties include:

  • Community service
  • Restitution
  • Counseling or treatment programs
  • Probation
  • Detention in a juvenile facility 

Adults:

For adults, the penalties are generally more severe. Under California Penal Code § 459, commercial burglary can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony:

  • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail
  • Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison 

Fleeing from police can also result in additional charges, such as evading arrest, which can carry further penalties including jail time and fines.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
