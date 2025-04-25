Several armed gangbangers on probation were arrested in Westminster on felony charges

Last night, gang detectives along with Orange County Probation officers observed several documented gang members who were on probation congregating with each other, according to the Westminster Police Department.

When the detectives jumped out, two of the suspects decided to run and three others were detained at the scene.

The detectives located a loaded unserialized firearm that the suspects tried to hide to no avail.

The three subjects were arrested for probation violations, gang charges and firearm charges.

Here are the potential penalties for suspects arrested on probation violations, gang charges, and firearm charges in Westminster, CA:

Probation Violations

Arrest and Termination : If you violate probation, the court may revoke your probation and impose the original sentence, which could include jail or prison time.

: If you violate probation, the court may revoke your probation and impose the original sentence, which could include jail or prison time. Probation Violation Hearing: At this hearing, the court determines whether you violated probation and decides on the penalties, which can range from increased supervision to incarceration.

Gang Charges

Criteria and Penalties : Gang-related offenses are defined under the California Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act (STEP Act). Penalties can include enhancements that significantly increase the severity of punishment based on the nature of the offense and the defendant’s gang involvement.

: Gang-related offenses are defined under the California Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act (STEP Act). Penalties can include enhancements that significantly increase the severity of punishment based on the nature of the offense and the defendant’s gang involvement. Sentencing Enhancements: For felony gang-related offenses, enhancements can add 2, 3, or 4 years to the sentence.

Firearm Charges

Unlawful Possession : Possessing a firearm unlawfully can lead to serious penalties. For example, felons found in possession of a firearm can face up to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.

: Possessing a firearm unlawfully can lead to serious penalties. For example, felons found in possession of a firearm can face up to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Specific Violations: Charges like possession of a stolen firearm or possession of a firearm by a gang member can result in additional penalties, including enhanced sentences.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.