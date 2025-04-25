Fri. Apr 25th, 2025
A Tustin man was fatally shot in the back by a drive-by shooter

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 25, 2025
A Tustin man was fatally shot in the back by a drive-by shooter

Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing homicide investigation, according to the Tustin Police Department.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 6:31 AM, the Tustin Police Department responded to a call of gunshots fired in the area of Pasadena Ave and Carlann Cr.

A 31-year-old male was located in the area suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. This subject was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The investigation revealed that a gang-related altercation occurred between the occupant of a vehicle and a group of subjects standing on Pasadena Ave.

During this altercation, multiple shots were fired. Evidence has revealed the victim was possibly struck by a gunshot fired from the group standing on Pasadena Ave.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information regarding the incident, please contact Gang Detective Uribe at (714) 573-3193.

El Domingo 13 de Agosto de 2023, a las 6:31 a. m., el Departamento de Policía de Tustin respondió a un reporte de disparos en la zona de la avenida Pasadena y Carlann Cr.

Un hombre de 31 años fue localizado en el area con una sola herida de bala en la espalda. El sujeto fue trasladado a un hospital local, donde fue declarado muerto.

La investigación reveló un altercado relacionado con pandillas entre el ocupante de un vehículo y un grupo de sujetos que se encontraban en la avenida Pasadena.

Durante este altercado, se produjeron múltiples disparos. La evidencia ha revelado que la víctima posiblemente fue alcanzada por un disparo realizado por el grupo que se encontraba en la avenida Pasadena.

Esta investigación sigue en curso. Si tiene información adicional sobre el incidente, comuníquese con el Detective de Pandillas Uribe al (714) 573-3193.

