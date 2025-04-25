Three L.A. suspects arrested for stealing from five stores in Orange and San Diego Counties

On March 31, Jaylaine Stewart stole medication from a Grocery Outlet located at 4730 Barranca Pkwy., in Irvine, while one female distracted an employee and the other waited in their getaway car, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When an employee confronted Stewart, he pushed the employee and fled.

Yesterday, the long arm of the law caught up with the trio in Oceanside, where they had just finished a theft.

Jaylaine Stewart steals meds from the Grocery Outlet in Irvine

It turns out that the incident in Irvine wasn’t their only shopping spree.

Detectives recovered a large quantity of stolen property in their vehicle.

The detectives determined that the suspects were responsible for five retail thefts in Orange County and San Diego County earlier in the day.

Stolen meds recovered by the Irvine Police Dept

Crime may be addictive, but side effects include a swift arrest by the excellent Irvine Police detectives.

These suspects were arrested and booked into Orange County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, and organized retail theft:

Jaylaine Stewart , 21, of Long Beach

, 21, of Long Beach Turll Patrick Watson , 31, of Los Angeles

, 31, of Los Angeles Derryon Burks, 25, of Los Angeles

In Irvine, CA, the penalties for the charges you’ve mentioned can be quite severe. Here’s a breakdown:

Retail Store Theft

Shoplifting and Petty Theft : If the value of stolen goods is less than $950, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine.

: If the value of stolen goods is less than $950, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine. Organized Retail Theft: If the theft involves multiple people and the value exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in state prison.

Robbery

First-Degree Robbery : This involves robbery in an inhabited dwelling or against someone using an ATM. Penalties include 3 to 9 years in state prison.

: This involves robbery in an inhabited dwelling or against someone using an ATM. Penalties include 3 to 9 years in state prison. Second-Degree Robbery: Any other type of robbery, punishable by 2 to 5 years in state prison.

Conspiracy

Criminal Conspiracy: If two or more people agree to commit a crime and take an overt act towards it, penalties can vary. For felonies, it can be punished in the same manner as the underlying felony.

Organized Retail Theft

Felony Charges: If the theft involves multiple acts within a 12-month period and the value exceeds $950, it can lead to up to 3 years in state prison.

Given the combination of these charges, the penalties could be substantial, including multiple years in prison, significant fines, and probation.

