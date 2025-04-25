Fri. Apr 25th, 2025
Crime Irvine Los Angeles County San Diego County

Three L.A. suspects arrested for stealing from five stores in Orange and San Diego Counties

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 25, 2025 , ,
Three LA suspects arrested for stealing from five stores in Orange and San Diego Counties

On March 31, Jaylaine Stewart stole medication from a Grocery Outlet located at 4730 Barranca Pkwy., in Irvine, while one female distracted an employee and the other waited in their getaway car, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When an employee confronted Stewart, he pushed the employee and fled.

Yesterday, the long arm of the law caught up with the trio in Oceanside, where they had just finished a theft.

Jaylaine Stewart steals meds from the Grocery Outlet in Irvine

It turns out that the incident in Irvine wasn’t their only shopping spree.

Detectives recovered a large quantity of stolen property in their vehicle.

The detectives determined that the suspects were responsible for five retail thefts in Orange County and San Diego County earlier in the day.

Stolen meds recovered by the Irvine Police Dept

Crime may be addictive, but side effects include a swift arrest by the excellent Irvine Police detectives.

These suspects were arrested and booked into Orange County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, and organized retail theft:

  • Jaylaine Stewart, 21, of Long Beach
  • Turll Patrick Watson, 31, of Los Angeles
  • Derryon Burks, 25, of Los Angeles

In Irvine, CA, the penalties for the charges you’ve mentioned can be quite severe. Here’s a breakdown:

Retail Store Theft

  • Shoplifting and Petty Theft: If the value of stolen goods is less than $950, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine.
  • Organized Retail Theft: If the theft involves multiple people and the value exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in state prison.

Robbery

  • First-Degree Robbery: This involves robbery in an inhabited dwelling or against someone using an ATM. Penalties include 3 to 9 years in state prison.
  • Second-Degree Robbery: Any other type of robbery, punishable by 2 to 5 years in state prison.

Conspiracy

  • Criminal Conspiracy: If two or more people agree to commit a crime and take an overt act towards it, penalties can vary. For felonies, it can be punished in the same manner as the underlying felony.

Organized Retail Theft

  • Felony Charges: If the theft involves multiple acts within a 12-month period and the value exceeds $950, it can lead to up to 3 years in state prison.

Given the combination of these charges, the penalties could be substantial, including multiple years in prison, significant fines, and probation.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Fraud Irvine

The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

Apr 24, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol California Crime Gavin Newsom Mexico OCDA Todd Spitzer

An undocumented felon who killed two O.C. teens in a DUI collision may be getting out of prison early

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Animal Abuse Crime Pets Santa Ana

Notorious suspect in Santa Ana cat killings finally arrested

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine Los Angeles County San Diego County

Three L.A. suspects arrested for stealing from five stores in Orange and San Diego Counties

Apr 25, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Fraud Irvine

The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

Apr 24, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol California Crime Gavin Newsom Mexico OCDA Todd Spitzer

An undocumented felon who killed two O.C. teens in a DUI collision may be getting out of prison early

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Animal Abuse Crime Pets Santa Ana

Notorious suspect in Santa Ana cat killings finally arrested

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza