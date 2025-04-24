The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

The Irvine Police Department is searching for two men suspected of stealing a victim’s wallet from the Trader Joe’s at 4225 Campus Drive recently.

One of the individuals was sporting indoor sunglasses and a mullet – bold fashion choices.

The suspects used the victim’s credit card to buy a fancy phone at a nearby Best Buy.

The Irvine Police have a few questions…

Is the mullet making a comeback? (Editor’s note: does this mean the broccoli haircuts are going out of style?)

Is it still “business in the front, party in the back” Does that change if you commit a crime?

And most importantly… do you recognize this duo?

The suspect with a mullet is a young man with dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeved shirt. The other suspect is an older white man who was in a similar outfit and was also wearing a COVID-style face mask and a black baseball cap. They both had slim builds.

If you have any information about these suspects please contact svoigt@cityofirvine.org.

In Irvine, CA, the penalties for stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit card to buy a cell phone can be quite severe, as it involves multiple offenses:

Theft of the Wallet: Petty Theft : If the wallet and its contents are valued at $950 or less, this is considered petty theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

: If the wallet and its contents are valued at $950 or less, this is considered petty theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Grand Theft: If the value exceeds $950, it becomes grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in county jail) or a felony (up to 3 years in state prison). Using the Stolen Credit Card: Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card: Under Penal Code 484g, using a stolen credit card to buy items can be charged as either petty theft or grand theft, depending on the value of the items purchased 2. If the total value is $950 or less, it’s a misdemeanor with penalties similar to petty theft. If the value exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in jail.

Combining these offenses can lead to significant legal consequences, including potential jail time, fines, and restitution to the victim.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.