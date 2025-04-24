Thu. Apr 24th, 2025
Crime Fraud Irvine

The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 24, 2025
The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

The Irvine Police Department is searching for two men suspected of stealing a victim’s wallet from the Trader Joe’s at 4225 Campus Drive recently.

One of the individuals was sporting indoor sunglasses and a mullet – bold fashion choices.

The suspects used the victim’s credit card to buy a fancy phone at a nearby Best Buy.

The Irvine Police have a few questions…

  • Is the mullet making a comeback? (Editor’s note: does this mean the broccoli haircuts are going out of style?)
  • Is it still “business in the front, party in the back” Does that change if you commit a crime?
  • And most importantly… do you recognize this duo?

The suspect with a mullet is a young man with dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeved shirt. The other suspect is an older white man who was in a similar outfit and was also wearing a COVID-style face mask and a black baseball cap. They both had slim builds.

If you have any information about these suspects please contact svoigt@cityofirvine.org.

In Irvine, CA, the penalties for stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit card to buy a cell phone can be quite severe, as it involves multiple offenses:

  1. Theft of the Wallet:
    • Petty Theft: If the wallet and its contents are valued at $950 or less, this is considered petty theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
    • Grand Theft: If the value exceeds $950, it becomes grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in county jail) or a felony (up to 3 years in state prison).
  2. Using the Stolen Credit Card:
    • Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card: Under Penal Code 484g, using a stolen credit card to buy items can be charged as either petty theft or grand theft, depending on the value of the items purchased 2. If the total value is $950 or less, it’s a misdemeanor with penalties similar to petty theft. If the value exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in jail.

Combining these offenses can lead to significant legal consequences, including potential jail time, fines, and restitution to the victim. 

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol California Crime Gavin Newsom Mexico OCDA Todd Spitzer

An undocumented felon who killed two O.C. teens in a DUI collision may be getting out of prison early

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Animal Abuse Crime Pets Santa Ana

Notorious suspect in Santa Ana cat killings finally arrested

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Anaheim Crime Drugs

The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on April 25

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Fraud Irvine

The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

Apr 24, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol California Crime Gavin Newsom Mexico OCDA Todd Spitzer

An undocumented felon who killed two O.C. teens in a DUI collision may be getting out of prison early

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Animal Abuse Crime Pets Santa Ana

Notorious suspect in Santa Ana cat killings finally arrested

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Disneyland Missing Person Orange County Public Safety

A teenage girl is missing after going to Disneyland

Apr 23, 2025 Art Pedroza