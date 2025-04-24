The Irvine Police are searching for a wallet thief with a mullet and his accomplice

The Irvine Police Department is searching for two men suspected of stealing a victim’s wallet from the Trader Joe’s at 4225 Campus Drive recently.
One of the individuals was sporting indoor sunglasses and a mullet – bold fashion choices.
The suspects used the victim’s credit card to buy a fancy phone at a nearby Best Buy.
The Irvine Police have a few questions…
- Is the mullet making a comeback? (Editor’s note: does this mean the broccoli haircuts are going out of style?)
- Is it still “business in the front, party in the back” Does that change if you commit a crime?
- And most importantly… do you recognize this duo?
The suspect with a mullet is a young man with dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeved shirt. The other suspect is an older white man who was in a similar outfit and was also wearing a COVID-style face mask and a black baseball cap. They both had slim builds.
If you have any information about these suspects please contact svoigt@cityofirvine.org.
In Irvine, CA, the penalties for stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit card to buy a cell phone can be quite severe, as it involves multiple offenses:
- Theft of the Wallet:
- Petty Theft: If the wallet and its contents are valued at $950 or less, this is considered petty theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
- Grand Theft: If the value exceeds $950, it becomes grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in county jail) or a felony (up to 3 years in state prison).
- Using the Stolen Credit Card:
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card: Under Penal Code 484g, using a stolen credit card to buy items can be charged as either petty theft or grand theft, depending on the value of the items purchased 2. If the total value is $950 or less, it’s a misdemeanor with penalties similar to petty theft. If the value exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in jail.
Combining these offenses can lead to significant legal consequences, including potential jail time, fines, and restitution to the victim.