Mon. Apr 13th, 2026
Food Orange County Santa Ana

Magnetic stripe-only EBT cards will be deactivated on April 19

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 13, 2026

Orange County, Calif. (April 13, 2026) — Magnetic stripe-only Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards previously issued to residents will be deactivated on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Residents must use a chip/tap-enabled EBT card to continue accessing benefits. EBT chip/tap-enabled cards feature security upgrades that protect users from fraud.

Residents who already have chip/tap-enabled EBT cards do not need to take further action. Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) and SUN Bucks magnetic-stripe EBT cards will not be affected.

Recipients use EBT cards to buy food and access cash benefits.

To request a replacement card, EBT cardholders can call the EBT Helpline at 877-328-9677, visit BenefitsCal.com or ebtedge.com, or contact their local Social Services Agency office in person or by phone at 800-281-9799.

Call volumes might be high. Residents may use the BenefitsCal or ebtEDGE mobile apps to avoid a long wait on the phone.

Local Resources

  • Office Locations: Residents can walk into Social Services Agency (SSA) offices in Santa Ana, Anaheim, or Cypress for an over-the-counter replacement if they can’t wait for mail delivery.
  • Language Support: Help is available in multiple languages (like Spanish and Vietnamese) via the helpline to reflect OC’s diverse community. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Fullerton Orange County Terrorism

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in north O.C.

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Food Orange County

Major upgrades to WIC food packages start today

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Cochino Alert Courts Crime OCDA Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana dental assistant sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Food Orange County Santa Ana

Magnetic stripe-only EBT cards will be deactivated on April 19

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Fullerton Orange County Terrorism

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in north O.C.

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach Public Safety

False report of shots fired triggers major SWAT response in coastal Orange County

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
2026 Elections California Elections Insurance Politics

CA Insurance Commissioner candidate urges reforms to our insurance system

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza