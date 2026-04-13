Magnetic stripe-only EBT cards will be deactivated on April 19

Orange County, Calif. (April 13, 2026) — Magnetic stripe-only Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards previously issued to residents will be deactivated on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Residents must use a chip/tap-enabled EBT card to continue accessing benefits. EBT chip/tap-enabled cards feature security upgrades that protect users from fraud.

Residents who already have chip/tap-enabled EBT cards do not need to take further action. Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) and SUN Bucks magnetic-stripe EBT cards will not be affected.

Recipients use EBT cards to buy food and access cash benefits.

To request a replacement card, EBT cardholders can call the EBT Helpline at 877-328-9677, visit BenefitsCal.com or ebtedge.com, or contact their local Social Services Agency office in person or by phone at 800-281-9799.

Call volumes might be high. Residents may use the BenefitsCal or ebtEDGE mobile apps to avoid a long wait on the phone.

Local Resources

Office Locations: Residents can walk into Social Services Agency (SSA) offices in Santa Ana, Anaheim, or Cypress for an over-the-counter replacement if they can’t wait for mail delivery.

Residents can walk into Social Services Agency (SSA) offices in for an over-the-counter replacement if they can’t wait for mail delivery. Language Support: Help is available in multiple languages (like Spanish and Vietnamese) via the helpline to reflect OC’s diverse community.

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