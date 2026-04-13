Mon. Apr 13th, 2026
Crime Fullerton Orange County Terrorism

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in north O.C.

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 13, 2026

The Fullerton Police Department is currently investigating a bomb threat at Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

The FPD asks that you please avoid the area so officers can focus on ensuring safety and conducting a thorough investigation.

The FPD appreciates your patience and cooperation. Updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.

Recent History of Threats at St. Jude

  • November 13, 2025: A threat specifically targeted the hospital’s Emergency Room around 5:00 p.m., leading to a partial evacuation while bomb-detection dogs searched the facility. This was part of a larger series of threats made the same day against four local schools: Troy HighFullerton Union HighSunny Hills High, and Fern Drive Elementary.
  • November 30, 2025: A second threat occurred just a few weeks later. A caller reported “multiple bombs” at a “St. Jude Hospital Child Research Center”—a facility that does not actually exist in Fullerton. Police already on-site for an unrelated matter responded immediately, and several nearby roads were closed during the sweep before the area was cleared. 

In both prior cases, no explosives were found, and the calls were deemed non-credible. Detectives have been working to identify the source of these repeated threats. 

California State Penalties

Depending on the severity and the person’s criminal history, this offense is often a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony

  • Felony Charges: Can result in up to 3 years in state prison.
  • Misdemeanor Charges: Can lead to up to 1 year in county jail and fines of up to $1,000.
  • Restitution: A judge can order the defendant to pay for the full cost of the emergency response, including the deployment of police, bomb squads, and medical personnel.
  • Criminal Threats: If the threat was meant to intimidate specific people, it could also be charged under Penal Code 422, which carries an additional 3-year prison sentence and a “strike” on the person’s record. 

Federal Penalties

Because hospital bomb threats often involve the use of phone lines or the internet (interstate commerce), federal authorities like the FBI may also prosecute. 1

  • Prison Time: Federal law (18 U.S.C. § 844(e)) allows for up to 5 years in federal prison for a false bomb threat.
  • Injury Enhancements: If someone is injured as a result of the hoax (such as during a frantic evacuation), the penalty can increase to 20 years

Law enforcement agencies emphasize that these hoaxes are not considered “jokes” because they divert critical resources away from real emergencies. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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