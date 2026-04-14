Tue. Apr 14th, 2026
Missing Person Santa Ana SAPD Seniors

Elderly woman with dementia missing in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 14, 2026

Update from the SAPD: Thank you to a community member who recognized Enedina from our social media post and contacted police. She was found safe and reunited with her family.

Patrol officers are searching for Enedina Romero who was last seen at home in the area of Edinger Ave. and Standard Ave. last night, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Her family members reported her missing this morning at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Enedina suffers from dementia and walks with a limp from a knee injury. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the SAPD Watch Commander at (714) 245-8700.

Why People with Dementia Often Go Missing

Individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s go missing primarily due to a behavior known as “wandering,” which affects approximately 6 in 10 people with the condition. This can happen at any stage of the disease and is often triggered by the following factors: 

  • Disorientation: The brain loses the ability to recognize familiar faces and places, causing individuals to become lost even in their own neighborhoods.
  • Past Routines: They may feel a strong urge to fulfill former obligations, such as “going to work” or “picking up the kids,” even if those roles ended decades ago.
  • Sundowning: Increased confusion, agitation, and restlessness often occur in the late afternoon and evening, which frequently leads to nighttime wandering.
  • Basic Needs: They may set out to find a bathroom, food, or water but forget their original goal or how to return home once they’ve started moving.
  • Sensory and Navigation Issues: Dementia impairs visual-spatial processing, making it difficult to judge distances or recognize landmarks from different angles. 

Dementia Data for Orange County, CA

Orange County has one of the highest prevalences of dementia in the United States, ranking 7th among all U.S. counties for the total number of residents living with Alzheimer’s. 

  • Prevalence: More than 164,000 residents in Orange County are estimated to have some form of memory loss, including dementia or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI).
  • Recent Growth: The number of people living with dementia in the county has roughly doubled in the last decade.
  • High-Risk Population: Approximately 11.6% of Orange County residents aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Food Labor Santa Ana

Mother’s Market workers launch union drive across all 11 of their stores

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Food Orange County Santa Ana

Magnetic stripe-only EBT cards will be deactivated on April 19

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza
Cochino Alert Courts Crime OCDA Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana dental assistant sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls

Apr 13, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Costa Mesa Crime OCDA

Ex-Costa Mesa officer pleads guilty to using police databases to stalk mistress and rivals

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Stanton

O.C. suspect on roof surrenders after a K9 dog is deployed

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange County Public Safety

DUI Checkpoint set for Friday night, April 17, in coastal Orange County

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Orange

RV owner arrested on drug dealing charges by the Orange Police

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza