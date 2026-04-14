COSTA MESA, CA – Mother’s Market workers and their supporters gathered in front of the high-end grocery chain’s flagship store on Monday, calling for a union to address low pay, chronic understaffing and poor scheduling.

The drive involves approximately 600 workers. Following the initial Costa Mesa rally, delegations are scheduled throughout the week at locations in:

Santa Ana

Anaheim Hills

Irvine

Huntinging Beach

Long Beach

For months, workers have talked quietly among themselves about problems at the markets.

“After five years at the store, I’m still earning under $17 per hour,” said Omar Gallo, a Costa Mesa employee. “I want to grow. I want more.”

Gallo, a single father, said Monday’s delegation and rally to announce workers’ union drive felt empowering.

“Today’s event was incredible! I felt not just like a worker, but part of a team,” Gallo said. “I’m part of this organizing team.”

Workers and their supporters are calling their campaign HEARTS UNITED.

“We are the heart of Mother’s! There are hundreds of us who face the same big challenges at work,” said Gisella Flores, a three-year employee at the Anaheim Hills store. “Today we’re saying, we deserve better! Mother’s Market: live up to your promise of a healthy community.”

For Kon Espinosa, a Huntington Beach resident, the combination of low pay and unreliable hours has made his job at Mother’s Market HB difficult to sustain.

“A few months into this job, I found myself thinking a union could make things a lot better at Mother’s,” Espinosa said. “I am not alone. Many of us see this.”

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and Councilmember Manuel Chavez attended Monday’s delegation in support of workers’ right to organize.

“Self-determination – collective bargaining – that’s what you’re after,” Mayor Stephens told workers outside the Costa Mesa store Monday. “What I ask for is this is a safe process, a fair process. I have a lot of respect for you and admiration that you’ve taken this step.”

Mother’s Market in Santa Ana is located at 151 E Memory Ln., across from the MainPlace Mall, in the CityPlace.

Mother’s Market & Kitchen is a specialized natural and organic grocery chain based in Southern California, primarily known for its extensive selection of health-conscious products, organic produce, and in-store dining.

Potential for Price Increases

Labor Cost Pass-Through : Some economic theories suggest that when unions successfully negotiate higher wages and better benefits, businesses may pass these increased operational costs directly to consumers to maintain profit margins.

: Some economic theories suggest that when unions successfully negotiate higher wages and better benefits, businesses may pass these increased operational costs directly to consumers to maintain profit margins. Historical Correlations: Research into global inflation peaks has occasionally linked higher levels of unionization with wage inflexibility, which can contribute to broader consumer price increases during inflationary periods.

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