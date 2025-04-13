Sat. Apr 12th, 2025
Accidents Fullerton

A Tesla driver and his passenger died after he ran a red light then hit an OCTA bus and a pickup

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 12, 2025
Fullerton Police Press Release

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 6:48 AM, police officers were dispatched to E. Orangethorpe Ave and S. State College Blvd. regarding a traffic collision involving an Orange County Transit Authority (OCTA) bus, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a gray 1991 Toyota Pick-Up with moderate passenger-side damage just north of the intersection, a White 2018 Tesla Model 3 with significant front-end damage in the intersection, and an OCTA bus with moderate driver-side damage just south of the intersection.

Fullerton Fire responded and immediately transported the adult male driver of the Tesla to a local trauma center for treatment. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, the driver was pronounced deceased. Sadly, the adult female passenger of the Tesla was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Pick-up and the OCTA bus involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Five passengers riding the OCTA bus were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Tesla was traveling westbound on E. Orangethorpe Ave. when it drove through the intersection on a red light, striking the gray Toyota’s passenger side and then colliding with the passenger side of the OCTA bus. At this stage of the investigation, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor related to the driver.

The identity of the deceased driver and passenger of the Tesla will be released later by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Accidents Santa Ana SAPD

The 13-year old victim of Saturday night’s gruesome Santa Ana car crash has passed away

Apr 10, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Santa Ana

Young survivor of Saturday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana appears to be brain dead

Apr 9, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Santa Ana SAPD

Three of the victim’s of Sunday’s horrific car crash in Santa Ana identified by the OC Coroner

Apr 8, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Accidents Fullerton

A Tesla driver and his passenger died after he ran a red light then hit an OCTA bus and a pickup

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Fires Irvine OCFA Orange County

OCFA fire crews are battling a large 3-alarm commercial fire in Irvine

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Newport Beach

Newport Beach burglary suspects arrested in Irvine by a K9 unit

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested two suspects at a traffic stop and their nitrous oxide and illegal gun were seized

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza