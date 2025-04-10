The 13-year old victim of Saturday night’s gruesome Santa Ana car crash has passed away

One of the last two surviving victims of a horrific car crash that occured in Santa Ana on Saturday night has passed away. The 13-year-old victim had been previously declared brain dead by the treating doctors.

This victim has not yet been identified by the SAPD as they continue their investigation into the collision.

The SAPD finally issued a press release about the incident yesterday, as follows:

A single-vehicle collision resulted in the loss of five lives and left one teenager hospitalized following a crash late Saturday night.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at approximately 11:22 p.m., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision near Segerstrom Avenue and Griset Place.

Officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and discovered a single-vehicle collision involving a tree.

Officers located three females who had been ejected from the vehicle; two were transported to area hospitals by OCFA. The driver and two other passengers were trapped inside the vehicle and required extrication by OCFA using auto-extraction tools, commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.”

Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver and three passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger who had been transported to a local hospital succumbed to her injuries today, April 9.

A 15-year-old female passenger remains in stable condition at the hospital.

The following occupants were tragically pronounced deceased:

Driver:18-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez of Santa Ana

of Santa Ana Front passenger: 16-year-old female of Santa Ana

Rear passenger: 20-year-old Arely Robles of Santa Ana

of Santa Ana Rear passenger: 17-year-old female of Santa Ana

Rear passenger: 13-year-old female of Santa Ana

The following occupant survived:

Rear passenger: 15-year-old female of Santa Ana

Based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Segerstrom Ave., passing through the intersection with Townsend Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle entered a bend in the road on Segerstrom Ave. and appeared to have lost control, striking a palm tree on the raised center median on the passenger side. At this time, detectives are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigations Unit (CIU) is investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective K. Catlin (714) 245-8224.

In related news GoFundMe issued a press announcement about the three legitimate GoFundMe pages set up to help the families of the car crash victims. Here are the approved pages:

The Zarate family is also hosting a car wash on Saturday, April 19, from 8 a.m. until they finish, at 1433 S. Bristol, in Santa Ana, in the Mater Dei High School parking lot.

A kermes will be held for the families of three of the victims, on Sunday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2417 W. Elder, in Santa Ana. This fundraiser will feature a menu of Menudo, Pozole, Tacos, Mole, Tinga, Tamales, Champurrado and other drinks.

