SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has successfully kept a S*xually Violent Predator who spent decades m*lesting numerous young boys from being released from a state mental hospital.
A jury spent an hour deliberating before rejecting 85-year-old convicted s*x offender Sid Landau’s request to be released unconditionally back into the community without any supervision.
Throughout the 1960’s, 1970’s, and 1980’s, Landau s*xually abused at least 20 young boys between the ages of eight and 12 years old, usually with blonde hair.
“We have been fighting for decades to keep this sadistic predator behind bars because of the incredible danger he poses to children everywhere if he were to be released,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Twenty little boys had their entire lives destroyed by this merciless monster before they even had a chance to grow up. We will do absolutely everything we can do to prevent one more child from being preyed on by this child molester, and that means making sure he never sets a foot outside of a state mental hospital until the day he dies.”
Landau met his victims while volunteering as a scorekeeper at children’s basketball games, at public parks, and even at job sites for his construction company, often targeting children who were from broken homes and in one instance he preyed on a boy whose father was dying from cancer. He groomed his victims by giving them gifts and manipulating their parents to gain trust in order to molest the boys.
Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Hudson of the S*xual Assault Unit prosecuted this case.
4 thoughts on “The OCDA blocked the release of an O.C. inmate who targeted 20 young boys”
Props to OC DA for taking public safety seriously! But Art, why do you use asterisks to censor in these kinds of articles? Yes they are very disturbing details, but so it almost comes off as silly like you’re making a joke or mockery of it. I know that’s not your intention, but it reads as silly, and the matters being discussed in the post are anything but.
Unfortunately I have found that if I don’t do that then Google News will block the story from their feed. Very annoying. Blame Google!!!
Ah! That makes sense now.
I came up with the asterisk scheme to defeat the Google censors…