The OCDA blocked the release of an O.C. inmate who targeted 20 young boys

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has successfully kept a S*xually Violent Predator who spent decades m*lesting numerous young boys from being released from a state mental hospital.

A jury spent an hour deliberating before rejecting 85-year-old convicted s*x offender Sid Landau’s request to be released unconditionally back into the community without any supervision.

Throughout the 1960’s, 1970’s, and 1980’s, Landau s*xually abused at least 20 young boys between the ages of eight and 12 years old, usually with blonde hair.

“We have been fighting for decades to keep this sadistic predator behind bars because of the incredible danger he poses to children everywhere if he were to be released,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Twenty little boys had their entire lives destroyed by this merciless monster before they even had a chance to grow up. We will do absolutely everything we can do to prevent one more child from being preyed on by this child molester, and that means making sure he never sets a foot outside of a state mental hospital until the day he dies.”

Landau met his victims while volunteering as a scorekeeper at children’s basketball games, at public parks, and even at job sites for his construction company, often targeting children who were from broken homes and in one instance he preyed on a boy whose father was dying from cancer. He groomed his victims by giving them gifts and manipulating their parents to gain trust in order to molest the boys.

Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Hudson of the S*xual Assault Unit prosecuted this case.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.