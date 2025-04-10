L.A. County man with warrants arrested in Irvine on drug, theft and fraud charges

On Saturday, a police officer arrested Pedro Gabriel Garza, 33, of Lakewood, for narcotics warrants. according to the Irvine Police Department.

Since Garza was on lifetime parole, with search and seizure, the officers checked his phone and found evidence of narcotics and stolen property sales.

Picture Courtesy of the Irvine Police Department

Since the IPD police officers are thirsty to keep crime out of Irvine, they quenched their thirst and searched the man’s nearby hotel room.

Inside, the police officers found all sorts of interesting items: narcotics hidden in a Kool-Aid container with a false bottom, United States Postal keys, shaved keys, which are commonly used to steal cars, and evidence of narcotics sales.

As the Kool-Aid man would say, “Oh, yeah.” But wait, there is more…. multiple credit and gift cards belonging to other people were also found in his room.

After officers mixed up a tall glass of evidence, Garza was booked at Orange County Jail on his warrants and numerous fraud and narcotics charges.

In California, the penalties for someone with existing narcotics warrants who is arrested again on narcotics, theft, and fraud charges can be quite severe. Here’s a breakdown of the potential consequences:

Narcotics Charges

Possession : Simple possession of a controlled substance can be charged as a misdemeanor, leading to up to one year in county jail and fines1. However, possession of larger quantities or certain drugs like heroin can result in felony charges, with harsher penalties.

: Simple possession of a controlled substance can be charged as a misdemeanor, leading to up to one year in county jail and fines1. However, possession of larger quantities or certain drugs like heroin can result in felony charges, with harsher penalties. Distribution and Trafficking: These charges are more severe, often resulting in felony charges with sentences ranging from three to nine years in state prison, depending on the type and quantity of the drug and the defendant’s criminal history.

Theft Charges

Petty Theft : Stealing property valued at $950 or less is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

: Stealing property valued at $950 or less is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Grand Theft: Stealing property valued over $950 can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it can lead to up to three years in state prison.

Fraud Charges

Theft by False Pretenses: This involves defrauding someone of money or property through false promises or representations. It can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony, with penalties including up to three years in jail or prison.

Additional Considerations

Prior Convictions : Having existing warrants or prior convictions can lead to enhanced penalties. Repeat offenders often face stricter sentences.

: Having existing warrants or prior convictions can lead to enhanced penalties. Repeat offenders often face stricter sentences. Probation and Diversion Programs: Depending on the specifics of the case and the defendant’s criminal history, there may be opportunities for probation or participation in diversion programs, especially for first-time offenders.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.