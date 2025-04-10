O.C. senior arrested for exposing himself to residents of Laguna Woods

LAGUNA WOODS, Ca. (April 10, 2025): On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail (SVD) investigators arrested Robert Mario Perri, 66, of Laguna Woods, in connection with multiple incidents of ind*cent exposure.

In April 2025, SVD investigators were notified of multiple incidents of ind*cent exposure in Laguna Woods. Multiple elderly victims reported the incidents to Laguna Woods security personnel, and three victims filed formal reports with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, SVD investigators identified the suspect and discovered Perri used his white convertible Ford Mustang to follow his victims to their residence. He would then return to the residence and expose himself to the victims later.

Perri was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of ind*cent exposure.

SVD Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Detail at (714)-647-7419 or (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

In California, indecent exposure is governed by Penal Code § 314. The penalties can vary based on the circumstances and the individual’s prior record:

Misdemeanor Charges: For a first-time offense, indecent exposure is typically charged as a misdemeanor. This can result in up to 6 months in jail and fines up to $1,000. Aggravated Indecent Exposure: If the exposure occurs in an inhabited home, trailer, or building entered without permission, it can be charged as a misdemeanor with up to 1 year in jail or as a felony with 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in prison, and fines up to $10,000. Felony Charges: If the individual has prior convictions for indecent exposure or lewd acts with a minor, it can be charged as a felony, leading to 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in prison, and fines up to $10,000. Sex Offender Registration: Convicted individuals may be required to register as sex offenders, which can have long-term implications on their personal and professional lives

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.