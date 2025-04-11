Fri. Apr 11th, 2025
The Orange Police will be conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint tonight

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 11, 2025
The Orange Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint April 11, 2025, at 3700 West Chapman Avenue between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and frequency of DUI arrests. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant David Barr said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Orange Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

