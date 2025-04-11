O.C. man gets 30 years to life for the decapitation and murder of a transient woman

Antonio Padilla of Huntington Beach was sentenced today by Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Paer to 30 years to life in state prison, for the murder of 60-year-old Regina Lockhart.

On July 16, 2022, Huntington Beach Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 7800 block of Slater Avenue. Officers arrived and believed there was possibly a body that had been buried.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit immediately responded and assumed the investigation. With the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab, a deceased female, later identified as 60-year-old Regina Lockhart, was located.

“Gina,” a transient who frequented the Huntington Beach area, had been decapitated.

On July 17, 2022, 34-year-old Antonio Padilla of Huntington Beach, was arrested near the area. Padilla lived at the residence where the body was discovered. Gina and Padilla had no known prior relationship.

On July 19, 2022, Senior Deputy District Attorney Janine Madera of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder (PC 187(a)) on Padilla. On February 18, 2025, after a nearly 4-week jury trial, Padilla was found guilty of murder.

We would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab for all of their assistance and helping bring justice for Gina.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.