The SAPD will be targeting distracted drivers this Saturday

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the SAPD’s Traffic Division will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current law, drivers are prohibited from holding a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Traffic Division Commander Joseph Marty said. “That text, phone call, email, or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

Before driving, silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach it. If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot.

The SAPD is proud to have received funding for this enforcement operation from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In California, the penalties for distracted driving are designed to discourage unsafe behavior on the road. Here are the key points:

First Offense: A base fine of $20. Subsequent Offenses: A base fine of $50. Additional Fees: These fines can increase significantly due to additional fees, potentially totaling over $250 for repeat offenses. Points on Driver’s Record: Repeat offenses add one point to your driving record, which can lead to higher insurance premiums and risk of license suspension if too many points are accrued.

Drivers under 18 are prohibited from using any wireless communication device, even hands-free

2. The laws aim to minimize distractions and improve road safety.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.