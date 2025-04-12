SAPD police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop and seized their drugs, cash and gun

On Thursday SAPD patrol officers conducted a car stop at the 2.5-star West Coast Inn, located at 1513 N. Harbor Blvd.

The vehicle was occupied by two individuals, one of whom was on probation and in possession of a large amount of drugs and cash.

Officers searched the occupants, the vehicle, and a motel room associated with them, where they recovered:

Meth: 127.8 grams

Cocaine: 23.3 grams

Fentanyl: 12.1 grams

Ecstasy: 37.8 grams

77 rounds of different types of ammunition

Two large capacity magazines

AK-47

Picture Courtesy of Yelp

At the conclusion of their investigation, 4 people were arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail on multiple felony charges.

Being arrested with these items after a traffic stop in California can lead to severe penalties. Here’s a breakdown of the potential consequences:

Methamphetamine (127.8 grams)

Possession of methamphetamine in such a large quantity is likely to be charged as possession with intent to distribute. Penalties can include up to 4 years in state prison and substantial fines.

Cocaine (23.3 grams)

Similar to methamphetamine, possession of cocaine in this amount can result in charges of possession with intent to distribute, carrying penalties of up to 5 years in state prison and significant fines.

Fentanyl (12.1 grams)

Fentanyl is highly regulated due to its potency and risk of overdose. Possession of this amount can lead to felony charges, with penalties including up to 4 years in state prison and heavy fines.

Ecstasy (37.8 grams)

Possession of ecstasy in this quantity can also be charged as possession with intent to distribute, resulting in up to 4 years in state prison and substantial fines.

Ammunition (77 rounds)

Possession of ammunition, especially if you are prohibited from owning firearms, can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony. Penalties range from up to 1 year in jail for a misdemeanor, or 16 months to 3 years in prison for a felony.

Large Capacity Magazines (Two)

Possessing large capacity magazines (holding more than 10 rounds) is illegal in California. Penalties can include up to 1 year in jail for a misdemeanor or 16 months to 3 years in prison for a felony.

AK-47

Possession of an AK-47, classified as an assault weapon, is prohibited. Penalties for illegal possession can include up to 8 years in state prison.

These penalties highlight the seriousness with which California treats drug and weapon offenses

