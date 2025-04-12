The SAPD arrested two suspects at a traffic stop and their nitrous oxide and illegal gun were seized

SAPD gang detectives recently conducted a traffic stop in the area of 17 St. and Linwood Ave. for California Vehicle Code Violations.
During the traffic stop, the detectives noticed that there were several containers of nitrous oxide in plain view. They they proceeded to do a full search of the vehicle. They then located a firearm with an illegal automatic conversion device.
The two occupants of the vehicle were both arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail.
The suspects are facing several felony charges.
Being arrested with nitrous oxide cylinders and a firearm with an illegal automatic conversion device after a traffic stop in California can lead to serious legal consequences. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:
Nitrous Oxide Cylinders
Possession of nitrous oxide with the intent to use it for intoxication is a misdemeanor offense. Penalties can include:
- Up to 6 months in county jail
- Fines up to $1,000
Firearm with an Illegal Automatic Conversion Device
Possession of a firearm with an illegal automatic conversion device is a serious felony. Penalties can include:
- Up to 3 years in state prison for possession of an illegal firearm
- Additional penalties for the conversion device, which can significantly increase the severity of the charges