The SAPD arrested two suspects at a traffic stop and their nitrous oxide and illegal gun were seized

SAPD gang detectives recently conducted a traffic stop in the area of 17 St. and Linwood Ave. for California Vehicle Code Violations.

During the traffic stop, the detectives noticed that there were several containers of nitrous oxide in plain view. They they proceeded to do a full search of the vehicle. They then located a firearm with an illegal automatic conversion device.

The two occupants of the vehicle were both arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail.

The suspects are facing several felony charges.

Being arrested with nitrous oxide cylinders and a firearm with an illegal automatic conversion device after a traffic stop in California can lead to serious legal consequences. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

Nitrous Oxide Cylinders

Possession of nitrous oxide with the intent to use it for intoxication is a misdemeanor offense. Penalties can include:

Up to 6 months in county jail

Fines up to $1,000

Firearm with an Illegal Automatic Conversion Device

Possession of a firearm with an illegal automatic conversion device is a serious felony. Penalties can include:

Up to 3 years in state prison for possession of an illegal firearm

for possession of an illegal firearm Additional penalties for the conversion device, which can significantly increase the severity of the charges

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.