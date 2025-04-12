Sat. Apr 12th, 2025
Crime Irvine Newport Beach

Newport Beach burglary suspects arrested in Irvine by a K9 unit

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 12, 2025
Newport Beach burglary suspect arrested by the Irvine Police

The Newport Beach Police Department alerted the Irvine Police Department on Thursday about a burglary that had just taken place in their city.

Picture Courtesy of the Irvine Police Department

One of the IPD K9 officers monitored the department’s license plate readers and located the suspect vehicle on Jamboree Road.

An eagle-eyed officer quickly spotted the vehicle on Jamboree near Barranca.

Irvine police officers stopped the car near Jamboree and Edinger and detained four suspects, who were turned over to the Newport Beach Police Department.

One of the suspects was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with ““Yes Weed Can.” He will be exchanging that shirt for Orange County Jail apparel soon.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested two suspects at a traffic stop and their nitrous oxide and illegal gun were seized

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop and seized their drugs, cash and gun

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Public Safety Santa Ana

The SAPD will be targeting distracted drivers this Saturday

Apr 11, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine Newport Beach

Newport Beach burglary suspects arrested in Irvine by a K9 unit

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested two suspects at a traffic stop and their nitrous oxide and illegal gun were seized

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop and seized their drugs, cash and gun

Apr 12, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Public Safety Santa Ana

The SAPD will be targeting distracted drivers this Saturday

Apr 11, 2025 Art Pedroza