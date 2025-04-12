Newport Beach burglary suspects arrested in Irvine by a K9 unit

The Newport Beach Police Department alerted the Irvine Police Department on Thursday about a burglary that had just taken place in their city.
One of the IPD K9 officers monitored the department’s license plate readers and located the suspect vehicle on Jamboree Road.
An eagle-eyed officer quickly spotted the vehicle on Jamboree near Barranca.
Irvine police officers stopped the car near Jamboree and Edinger and detained four suspects, who were turned over to the Newport Beach Police Department.
One of the suspects was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with ““Yes Weed Can.” He will be exchanging that shirt for Orange County Jail apparel soon.