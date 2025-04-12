Sat. Apr 12th, 2025
OCFA fire crews are battling a large 3-alarm commercial fire in Irvine

By Art Pedroza

Apr 12, 2025
OCFA fire crews are battling a large commercial fire in Irvine

OCFA fire crews responded to a 3-alarm commercial fire this afternoon at 2:27 p.m. at the 1700 block of Kettering.

Firefighters have gone into a defensive mode, which means the fire is so large inside the building that the fire crews can only spray it with water at ground level and from aerial ladders.

OCFA PIO at a commercial fire in Irvine

The fire appears to have originated at South Coast Baking, a producer of frozen cookie dough. Their website states that they are known for Fast Pan® technology that moves cookies directly from the box into the oven, helping customers bake fresh cookies at home.

South Coast Baking was started in 2011 and on March 2, 2016, Rise Baking acquired them.

There are no reports of injuries and no cause determined yet.

The black smoke billowing from the fire can be seen from the 55 Freeway. The fire is a few blocks east of that freeway.

3 Alarm commercial fire in Irvine

A “3-alarm fire” refers to the level of response required by the fire department, indicating a significant fire that necessitates a substantial number of resources and personnel. The size and severity of a 3-alarm commercial fire can vary, but it typically involves:

  • Multiple fire engines and trucks: Usually, three or more fire engines, ladder trucks, and other specialized equipment.
  • Extended firefighting efforts: The fire may spread across a large area, requiring prolonged efforts to control and extinguish.
  • High risk to property and life: Such fires often pose a serious threat to buildings, occupants, and nearby structures.

The exact size can depend on factors like the building’s layout, materials involved, and the fire’s progression.

If this fire is happening at South Coast Baking it is potentially very bad news for them as they store food and the smoke from the fire will permeat the facility. All that food will likely have to be discarded.

The fire should have been stopped by the building’s fire sprinklers. However there are no guarantees the building was sprinklered or that the sprinklers were in working order.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

