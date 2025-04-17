Thu. Apr 17th, 2025
Woman wanted by the police for package theft in Irvine

Art Pedroza

Apr 17, 2025
Woman wanted by the police for package theft in Irvine

A female suspect stole a package from a doorstep on Citysquare Street last month, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The Irvine Police released photos of the suspect. She appears to be obese and was wearing black pants and a black jacket over a gray top with black shoes. Her blond hair was pulled back tightly. It is difficult to assess her age based on the pictures alone. She appeared to be holding a large cell phone or tablet.

Picture Courtesy of the Irvine Police Dept

If you can identify her, please email jbaskin@cityofirvine.org.

In Irvine, California, package theft is treated seriously and can result in significant penalties. Here are the key points:

  1. Misdemeanor Charges: If the value of the stolen package is low or the offender has no prior criminal record, the theft may be charged as a misdemeanor. Penalties can include up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
  2. Felony Charges: If the stolen package is of high value or the offender has a prior criminal history, the theft can be charged as a felony. Penalties for felony mail theft can include a state prison sentence ranging from 16 months to three years and fines up to $10,000.
  3. Federal Charges: Package theft can also be prosecuted under federal law, especially if it involves mail delivered by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Federal penalties can be more severe, including up to five years in prison.
  4. Restitution and Probation: Courts may also order restitution to compensate victims and impose probation, which could involve community service and attendance in theft prevention programs.

These penalties reflect the seriousness with which California treats package theft, aiming to deter such crimes and protect individuals’ property.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

