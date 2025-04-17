Thu. Apr 17th, 2025
Accidents Bicycles Crime Huntington Beach

O.C. hit and run driver seriously injured a bicyclist and fled

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 17, 2025
OC hit and run driver vehicle in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a felony hit-and-run collision that occurred on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m. around Arnett Dr. and Irby Ln.

A bicyclist sustained significant injuries after being struck by a minivan. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information, as required by law.

Suspect Vehicle:

  • Metallic gray, silver, or blue minivan
  • Possibly a Toyota Sienna or Honda Odyssey
  • California license plate possibly containing the characters 7, T, A, and E (not in order)
  • Expected to have moderate front-end damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, 20–30 years old.

If you have any information, please contact Traffic Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231 (case number #25-003079). To remain anonymous, call OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).

In California, striking a bicyclist with your car and then fleeing without rendering aid or calling the police is considered a hit-and-run offense. The penalties for this can be quite severe:

  1. Criminal Charges: You could face felony charges, especially if the bicyclist is injured or killed. This can result in significant prison time.
  2. Fines: There are substantial fines associated with hit-and-run offenses, which can range from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars.
  3. License Suspension: Your driver’s license could be suspended or revoked.
  4. Restitution: You may be required to pay restitution to the victim for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

It’s crucial to always stop and render aid if involved in any accident, as failing to do so not only has legal consequences but also impacts the lives of those involved.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Irvine

Woman wanted by the police for package theft in Irvine

Apr 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Johnathan Ryan Hernandez Santa Ana

Anaheim police officers ended a pursuit of a shooting suspect in Santa Ana with fatal gunfire

Apr 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Domestic Violence Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for a man who beat up his pregnant girlfriend and possibly hurt her little girl too

Apr 16, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Accidents Bicycles Crime Huntington Beach

O.C. hit and run driver seriously injured a bicyclist and fled

Apr 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine

Woman wanted by the police for package theft in Irvine

Apr 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Johnathan Ryan Hernandez Santa Ana

Anaheim police officers ended a pursuit of a shooting suspect in Santa Ana with fatal gunfire

Apr 17, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Domestic Violence Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for a man who beat up his pregnant girlfriend and possibly hurt her little girl too

Apr 16, 2025 Art Pedroza