O.C. hit and run driver seriously injured a bicyclist and fled

The Huntington Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a felony hit-and-run collision that occurred on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m. around Arnett Dr. and Irby Ln.

A bicyclist sustained significant injuries after being struck by a minivan. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information, as required by law.

Suspect Vehicle:

Metallic gray, silver, or blue minivan

Possibly a Toyota Sienna or Honda Odyssey

California license plate possibly containing the characters 7, T, A, and E (not in order)

Expected to have moderate front-end damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, 20–30 years old.

If you have any information, please contact Traffic Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231 (case number #25-003079). To remain anonymous, call OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).

In California, striking a bicyclist with your car and then fleeing without rendering aid or calling the police is considered a hit-and-run offense. The penalties for this can be quite severe:

Criminal Charges: You could face felony charges, especially if the bicyclist is injured or killed. This can result in significant prison time. Fines: There are substantial fines associated with hit-and-run offenses, which can range from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. License Suspension: Your driver’s license could be suspended or revoked. Restitution: You may be required to pay restitution to the victim for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

It’s crucial to always stop and render aid if involved in any accident, as failing to do so not only has legal consequences but also impacts the lives of those involved.

