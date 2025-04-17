Parollee arrested in Santa Ana and his drugs and cash were seized by the police

While conducting proactive enforcement at the 800 block of S. Townsend St., police officers contacted a known parolee, according to the SAPD.
The investigation led to the seizure of:
- 195g of methamphetamine
- 8.5g of fentanyl
- $12,000 in cash
- packaging materials & a scale
The suspect was arrested for felony narcotics sales.
In California, the penalties for possession of these items can be quite severe, especially for someone on parole. Here’s a breakdown:
Methamphetamine (195g)
Possession of methamphetamine can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Given the large quantity (195g), it’s likely to be considered possession with intent to sell, which is a felony. Penalties include:
- 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
Fentanyl (8.5g)
Fentanyl possession is typically charged as a misdemeanor for small amounts, but given the quantity and the circumstances (parole), it could be elevated to a felony. Penalties include:
- Up to 1 year in county jail and/or $1,000 in fines for misdemeanor.
- 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison for felony.
Cash ($12,000)
Possession of a large amount of cash in conjunction with drugs can be seen as evidence of drug trafficking or sales. This can lead to additional charges and penalties.
Packaging Materials & Scale
These items suggest intent to sell, which can significantly increase the severity of charges. Possession with intent to sell is a felony and carries:
- 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
Given these factors and the parole status, the individual could face substantial prison time and fines.