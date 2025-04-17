Parollee arrested in Santa Ana and his drugs and cash were seized by the police

While conducting proactive enforcement at the 800 block of S. Townsend St., police officers contacted a known parolee, according to the SAPD.

The investigation led to the seizure of:

195g of methamphetamine

8.5g of fentanyl

$12,000 in cash

packaging materials & a scale

The suspect was arrested for felony narcotics sales.

In California, the penalties for possession of these items can be quite severe, especially for someone on parole. Here’s a breakdown:

Methamphetamine (195g)

Possession of methamphetamine can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Given the large quantity (195g), it’s likely to be considered possession with intent to sell, which is a felony. Penalties include:

16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

Fentanyl (8.5g)

Fentanyl possession is typically charged as a misdemeanor for small amounts, but given the quantity and the circumstances (parole), it could be elevated to a felony. Penalties include:

Up to 1 year in county jail and/or $1,000 in fines for misdemeanor.

in county jail and/or in fines for misdemeanor. 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison for felony.

Cash ($12,000)

Possession of a large amount of cash in conjunction with drugs can be seen as evidence of drug trafficking or sales. This can lead to additional charges and penalties.

Packaging Materials & Scale

These items suggest intent to sell, which can significantly increase the severity of charges. Possession with intent to sell is a felony and carries:

16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

Given these factors and the parole status, the individual could face substantial prison time and fines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.