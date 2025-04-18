The SAPD will spend thousands of dollars cracking down on Easter cruisers this Sunday

The SAPD will once again be paying their officers overtime to crack down on cruisers on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The SAPD is calling this a “large-scale unpermitted event enforcement operation.” We call it a waste of time and resources – and a real nuisance for residents who will have to put up with ridiculous SAPD street closures on a day when we are trying to welcome our families to our homes to celebrate Easter.

The SAPD is alleging, as they do every year, that they have to deal on Easter Sunday with large crowds, congested roadways, criminal activity, and quality of life issues that affect our residents, businesses, and visitors.

LOL – if anyone is congesting the roadways it is the SAPD with their ridiculous street closures!

Even more ridiculous is alleging that the Easter Sunday is an unpermitted event. It is just a bunch of cruisers who like to pass the day celebrating their cars.

Why doesn’t the SAPD expend such resources to go after the fools conducting street takeovers and street racing? Everytime there is a street takeover the SAPD lets most of these criminals to get away. Why not bust them all and seized their cars? The impound fees and citations would be a real deterrent to such behavior!

Here are the streets the SAPD will shut down, creating awful traffic this Easter Sunday:

Bristol Street from 17th Street to Callen’s Common

Main Street from 17th Street to Dyer Road

Edinger Avenue from Main Street to Raitt Street

Harbor Boulevard between Westminster Avenue and Edinger Avenue

4th Street and Lacy Street

The SAPD asks that if you see unpermitted events starting, vehicles creating traffic congestion, or suspected criminal activity, we request that you call (714)834-4211 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

Given the poor SAPD response to most crimes it is awful hard to believe they will show up in time…

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.