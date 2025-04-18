Uncooperative motorcyclist fatally shot by police officers after a Newport Beach traffic stop

Last night at approximately 9:15 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pacific Coast Highway West between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital involving a motorcycist, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

During the stop, the male adult rider, who was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, became uncooperative.

An officer-involved shooting occurred, resulting in the male sustaining injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

An active and ongoing investigation is underway. Further details will be released as they become available.

A section of PCH was shut down after the shooting during the police investigation.

In Newport Beach, CA, failing to cooperate with police during a traffic stop can lead to various penalties:

Infractions: Minor violations can result in fines ranging from $100 to $500. Misdemeanors: More serious offenses may be prosecuted as misdemeanors, with penalties including up to $1,000 in fines and/or up to six months in jail. Safety Enhancement Zones: If the violation occurs in a designated Safety Enhancement Zone, fines can be tripled, reaching up to $1,000 for repeated offenses.

